Charlotte sophomore forward Igor Miličić Jr. has become a crucial factor for the 49ers this season. Before he arrived in Charlotte, Miličić had a wide range of basketball experience.
Igor Milicic Jr is a 6'10" guard/forward hybrid for Charlotte with a pretty unique skillset. He not only possesses one of the quickest and most aesthetically pleasing jumpers in the country, but is also an elite cutter and secondary playmaker for the 49ers.Former UVA commit pic.twitter.com/DuukbPgc8v— Nick Kalinowski (@kalidrafts) January 11, 2023
Beginnings in the sport
Son of Barbara and Igor Miličić Sr., the Croatian native said he was inspired by his father to begin his basketball career.
"My dad used to play basketball, so it was pretty obvious that I was going to try it," Miličić said. "I started when I was seven or eight, and I just fell in love with it and kept playing. There was no pressure from my dad's or mom's side, so it was my decision."
Miličić's father played professionally in multiple European countries and now coaches in Poland, where he has won three Polish championships.
Miličić said he is thankful for having a two-in-one dad and coach.
"We are always honest with each other, so when I do poorly, he can be pretty loud, and when I do good, he'll tap me on the shoulder and tell me 'Good job,'" Miličić said. "I think having him on my side was a big benefit. He greatly helped me and impacted my basketball career."
International stage
Miličić made his international debut with the Polish senior national team in the FIBA Eurobasket qualifying window in 2020 at 16 years old. Miličić said he remembers the day he got called up.
"I was on my way back from practice going to school, and my dad called to say 'Congrats,' and I told him, 'On what?' He told me everything, and I was so happy the whole day," Miličić said. "Being there, I was a little nervous, but the guys helped me a lot. It was amazing to be a part of that at such a young age."
Miličić played for the Orange Academy Ratiopharm of the German Pro B League after his national team stint. While in Germany, Miličić averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21 games.
Move to America
In 2021, Miličić decided to come to the United States to attend the University of Virginia (UVA). He said it was the right move for him.
🖊️ Welcome Igor Miličić Jr. 🏀🔥🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/cFF2WubBhk— Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) May 6, 2021
"In sports, nothing is expected. It's where the path takes you. I think it was best for me to move here after the few years in Europe I played," Miličić said.
During his time as a Cavalier, Miličić appeared in 16 games, shooting 38% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. This change of play was a struggle for Miličić as he had to alter his physicality.
"Everybody is so quick and so strong," Miličić said. "In my first month here, I think my body was torn up. Everything hurt, and I was slower than everyone else. "
Transfer to Charlotte
After the 2021-22 season, Miličić decided to transfer to UNC Charlotte. He said Head Coach Ron Sanchez played a vital role in the decision-making process.
The Charlotte 49ers got new transfer Igor Miličić Jr. from Virginia, per his instagram. Big addition for Ron Sanchez and the 49ers. He will be a rising Sophomore, and will bring size and skill at 6’10. pic.twitter.com/mGPdaHnKrp— Mathis Gaglione (@MathisReports) April 25, 2022
"Coach [Sanchez] was part of the Virginia program for a long time; he was with Coach Tony Bennett," Miličić said. "The offensive system seems better suited for me than Virginia's."
Miličić said the best part of becoming a 49er comes from the coaching staff and the close-knit team environment.
"There are some great people here, and Sanchez has made a really good environment. It's a very positive and nontoxic environment within the staff and the players," Miličić said. "All of us are like brothers."
Next up
Miličić and the 49ers will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 18, as they travel to Ruston, La., to take on Louisiana Tech University. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m., and the contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.