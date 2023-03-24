The Charlotte baseball team defeated the No. 4 University of South Carolina (USC) Gamecocks at Truist Field in Uptown on Tuesday with a season-high 2,161 fans in attendance.
Incase you missed last night, 𝙬𝙚 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙣 🌃#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/qnNJxOmzCd— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) March 22, 2023
The game was played at the home of the MiLB Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The venue in Uptown is much different than the usual environment of home games played at Robert & Mariam Hayes Stadium.
The significant difference between the two ballparks is the view of the Charlotte skyline, which is visible from Truist Field. Another critical factor contributing to the difference in atmosphere is the capacity of Truist, being more than three times the capacity of the Hayes.
The Charlotte fans began to make noise following a five-run third inning, breaking into chants that continued in critical moments throughout the game.
"I was just really pleased that we were able to get up early, and that way kind of gave our crowd momentum, and we were able to feed off that the entire night," said Head Coach Robert Woodard.
"Twenty games into the season, I like the direction that we're going."Caught up with @CharlotteBSB coach @rwoodardCLT after the Niners huge win over South Carolina, which is ranked No. 4 in one national poll. pic.twitter.com/bQr3wZ6St1— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 22, 2023
Charlotte fans were not the only ones making their presence known. USC fans started to get loud when the Gamecocks had the bases loaded and an opportunity to tie the game with two outs in the ninth.
The 49ers' 6-2 win over the No. 4 Gamecocks marked the No. 13 game that Charlotte has played in Uptown, improving their record at Truist Field to 5-8.
Charlotte has played at least one game each season in Uptown since 2015, excluding the 2020 season being canceled.
"We're so appreciative of the Knights for opening their doors and letting us come play. It's the best minor league ballpark in the country, and it's right here in our city, and it's a great opportunity for our players to play in front of so many great fans," said Woodard.
The 49ers will return to Truist Field in Uptown on Wednesday, April 19, to take on the East Carolina University Pirates.