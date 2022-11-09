A well-balanced attack from the Charlotte men's basketball team propelled them to an 82-59 victory over the Coppin State Eagles at home in Halton Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
"It's exciting. Losing doesn't feel good, so starting 1-0 is really, really good," said Head Coach Ron Sanchez
"They [Coppin State] defend hard, they're scrappy, they take on his [Coach Dixon's] personality, and I know that they are going to have a lot of success; it's a good team. So for us to come out 1-0 today means a lot. We want to keep it going."
The two teams displayed two different styles of offense, with the 49ers going with the balanced method of passing to find the best shot while Coppin State focused on feeding their star player and setting him up for success. This time the team-based attack prevailed victoriously.
First half
The game started back and forth between the two teams, neither able to pull away. They battled to an 18-18 tie with 11:28 left in the first half.
Then Charlotte took a 23-20 lead off a layup and a free throw, but the next three possessions allowed Charlotte to run away with the lead.
On offense, Charlotte made eight passes in a row leading to a Lu'Cye Patterson three to make it 26-20.
passpasspasspasspasspasspasspassbuck9-0 runCLT 32CSU 201st 6:47 pic.twitter.com/La5tbvlsa5— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 7, 2022
That possession was everything Sanchez has been trying to instill in his group since he took over, and it was a small taste of what the 49ers can be when everyone buys into the system.
Charlotte grew their lead with a three from Threadgill and Aly Khalifa on the next two possessions to go on a 9-0 run extending their lead to 32-20 with 6:52 left.
The 49ers battled their way to a 45-32 lead at halftime.
Second half
Up 13 at the half, Charlotte did not take their foot off the gas as both teams traded baskets to start.
The 49ers led 59-47 with 11:43 left in the game. Neither team outshined the other in the second half.
Then with 6:06 left, Charlotte went on a closeout run with Brice Williams converting on two shots and Robert Braswell IV making a three. Montre Gipson's free throws and a Daylen Berry layup followed. The 49ers found themselves up 79-55 with 2:45 left.
Welcome to DB's world‼️😤 pic.twitter.com/o7YwPSsho6— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 8, 2022
Charlotte held on to take the win at home 82-59.
Stars of the game
Hometown Concord native junior Threadgill led the way for the pass-centric offense shooting 66.7% on the night while leading the team in scoring with 16 points.
He also hit a three after this‼️🔥Jackson has 16, folks. pic.twitter.com/KPoGeqAtq2— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 8, 2022
He also tied for a team-leading four assists while grabbing two rebounds and poking away one steal.
"The jump from freshman to sophomore and from sophomore to junior year is usually noticeable, and I'm hoping he can keep this momentum in his confidence and play. He's done a great job; Jackson is one of the hardest-working guys on the team. It's nice to see the fruit of your labor when you step on the floor," said Sanchez.
Junior Brice Williams made his long-anticipated return from injury for the 49ers, and after shaking off the rust from not playing in over a year, he lit up the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Good evening.Brice Williams has returned.CLT 10CSU 9 pic.twitter.com/5kzZ4sqLBC— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 7, 2022
"Having Brice out there healthy and having him play well is important to him just as it's important to us. He's put in the time; he's waited over 12 months to get back on the floor and get out there to play unselfishly and share the ball," said Sanchez.
The Eagles were led by Penn State transfer Sam Sessions, who scored 24 points while grabbing three rebounds. Contrary to Charlotte's pass-first mentality, Coppin State seemed to run its offense through Sessions.
Next up
Charlotte will be back in action on Monday, Nov. 14, taking on Maryland Eastern Shore in Halton Arena. Tipoff is set at 7 p.m. The contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.