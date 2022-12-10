Junior guard Jackson Threadgill became a campus hero with his buzzer-beating three giving Charlotte a 68-66 victory over cross-town rival Davidson College on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
After hitting the game-winning shot, the Concord, N.C. native Threadgill, who had attended Davidson Day roughly two miles away from Davidson's basketball arena, leaped in the air and yelled, "This is my city!"
The stage
Let's set the stage; it is overtime at John M. Belk Arena, home of the Davidson Wildcats, as the Charlotte 49ers trail 66-65 with 12.1 seconds left on the clock.
Lu'Cye Patterson is at the free-throw line. He attempts his shot which hits off the back of the rim and falls out as Igor Milicic Jr. jumps up for the offensive rebound and kicks it out to Threadgill to the wing with 7.5 seconds left.
Threadgill launches the three, but it bounces out. The ball hits the floor, and Patterson dives down, battling for possession from the Wildcats' defender, and throws a low pass to Threadgill on the left wing with 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock.
The moment the ball swished through the net, the Charlotte faithful went crazy in celebration as the 49ers bench cleared onto the court while reporters ran on the court with their cameras to capture the excitement. The arena shook as Charlotte pulled off the unthinkable to bring home the Hornets' Nest Trophy.
FROM DAVIDSON FREAKING DAY!!!!!JACKSON THREADGILL GIVE US THAT FREAKING TROPHY!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SXdlZtlPJ4— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 30, 2022
With so little time left on the clock, most people would rush the shot or focus on thinking about the same shot they had missed just six seconds earlier, but Threadgill stayed calm, throwing up the shot and finding nothing but net as time expired.
"It's just instincts. But many people, I feel like, would rush it, but I felt like I had plenty of time to get off my regular shot without rushing. It was more a reaction," said Threadgill.
National recognition
Athletics Director Mike Hill stated that the main motive behind Charlotte's conference move to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) is because of all the extra exposure it brings with it. Charlotte's men's basketball decided not to wait for the move to bring significant exposure to the program.
Following the late-game heroics by Threadgill, the team was featured on all of ESPN's social media sites to showcase the hectic final 12 seconds of the game while also getting on SportsCenter's Top 10 ranking at two.
#GoldStandard @CharlotteMBB on #sportscenter #top10 pic.twitter.com/1RjCfut5Cc— 🌞 Katie McMurray 🌞 (she/her) (@consulting_kate) November 30, 2022
"It was pretty cool. Growing up, that is something I used to watch every day. Dreaming when you are a little kid, being in the Top 10 really, and being able to have that moment. Really with my teammates, it's not even my moment; it's our moment. It was just great to share that with them," said Threadgill.
Campus recognition
The publicity from ESPN created a buzz around campus and the students, with almost every student's Instagram story sharing the video posted by ESPN.
Threadgill even earned some extra acknowledgment in his business communication class when the professor emailed them their classmate Threadgill scored a buzzer-beater and included the link to the clip. At the end of the email, it said, "I have decided to take your Analytics Reports into overtime. I'm extending the due date by one day."
"One of my neighbors, I found out, was in my class. He came up to me and said, 'thank you so much for getting us the extension on the paper.' That was probably the best thing that happened out of everything," said Threadgill.
App State Game
That buzz around campus carried over into the Friday night matchup with App State that saw Halton Arena filled with an energetic crowd cheering Head Coach Ron Sanchez and his squad to victory.
"People can't say that home crowds don't matter," said Sanchez. "Our student section was awesome today; so glad that they decided to give us their evening and come support us."
The loud and proud crowd helped cheer the comeback kings of the Queen City to a 23-point comeback victory against the Mountaineers, following up on their 10-point comeback against the Wildcats.
After shooting 2-8 against Davidson, thanks to the final buzzer-beating shot to secure the win, it helped reinstall more confidence in Threadgill as he put up 10 points in the App State victory.
Looking to gameday
Charlotte returns home to Halton Arena today against Detroit Mercy at 2 p.m., looking for a strong crowd again like the App game following their eight-day hiatus.