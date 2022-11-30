Charlotte men's basketball made the short trip to Davidson on Tuesday, Nov. 29, where they upset the Wildcats at the buzzer in overtime to win 68-66.
The 49ers secured the Hornets' Nest Trophy for the third time with Head Coach Ron Sanchez at the program's helm and moved to 6-2 on the season.
First half
Both teams got off to a hot start on the offensive side of the ball, specifically from behind the arc. The first five field goals of the game came from three-pointers; three from Charlotte and two from Davidson.
The 49ers started strong in the first half as they went on a 9-0 run to extend their lead, 15-6, while also going eight for ten from the field in nine minutes of play.
Davidson quickly bounced back with help from the team's leading scorer, Foster Loyer. He drained a three-pointer just over the halfway mark in the first half to give the Wildcats their first-game lead.
Throughout the remainder of the half, both offenses stagnated and the defensive battle set in. After the first 20 minutes of play, Charlotte headed into halftime with the lead, 32-30.
Second half
Loyer opened the second half with a layup to tie the game, 32-32. The 49ers quickly responded with an field goal of their own.
After a few back-and-forth baskets from both teams, the Wildcats went on an offensive onslaught, going on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 43-36 with 14 minutes left to go in the half.
Frustration started to set in for the 49ers as senior forward, Robert Braswell IV, picked up a technical foul to send Loyer to the line. He drained both to give Davidson the largest game lead of 11.
Later in the half, Charlotte began a comeback as they pulled within striking distance and eventually tied the game.
Lu'Cye Patterson led this effort by the 49ers as he drained a three-pointer and then lobbed one up to Isaiah Folkes to tie the game at 56-56 with 3:47 left to go in the game.
omgomgomgomgomgomgKYE TO ZAY TO SPORTSCENTER TOP TEN WE'RE TIED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nGAA3Vtqi5— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 30, 2022
Both teams battled back and forth until the end of regulation but ended up tied at 59-59.
END REG CLT 59 DAV 59We've decided 40 wasn't enough.Let's play five more.— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) November 30, 2022
Overtime
Davidson scored the first overtime points as Sam Mennenga made one of his two free throws to give them a one-point lead.
As the time came to a close, Patterson was fouled and sent to the line. He missed both, and the ball was rebounded back out to Jackson Threadgill, who shot a three-pointer and missed with five seconds remaining.
Patterson rebounded it back out to Threadgill, who drained the three-pointer at the buzzer to give Charlotte the win, 68-66.
CHAOS 😱@CharlotteMBB takes down Davidson on this wild buzzer-beater! pic.twitter.com/6TEseAQhu8— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2022
Top performers
Aly Khalifa was the 49ers' key to victory as he shot 8-16 from the field and recorded his second straight double-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Igor Milicic Jr. scored double-digit points with 18 while grabbing seven rebounds and recording a block.
Next up
Charlotte returns home to take on in-state rival Appalachian State on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in Halton Arena. The contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.