Three former 49ers, Preston Popp, Joe Brito and Daniel Kuzemka, recently signed with professional soccer teams. All three were seniors on last season's team and now have pro deals on three different levels of American pro soccer.
The Charlotte 49ers now have 17 professional players, with many playing in the United States for the MLS, USL Championship and USL League's One and Two. However, the 49ers have three players playing in professional leagues in other countries.
Popp: FC Cincinnati 2
Popp signed a deal with Rochester New York FC in the MLS Next Pro league. The MLS Next Pro is a league that is a development league for the MLS. Popp made four appearances with Rochester four times before moving to play for FC Cincinnati 2 a few weeks ago.
Popp was a striker with the 49ers for all four collegiate years. He finished his career with Charlotte, recording 22 goals and four assists.
Popp won the Conference USA (C-USA) Golden Boot award twice with the 49ers. He also was named to the All-Conference team twice and was on the All-Conference freshman team in 2018.
Brito: Union Omaha
Brito was the second 49er in the trio to sign a deal. He signed with the Union Omaha of the USL League One. He played several games for the Owls, including the team's most recent cup victory, where he had an assist.
Brito was a midfielder with the 49ers for five seasons with the team. He finished his career with Charlotte and recorded an impressive 13 goals and 23 assists.
Brito was named to First Team All-C-USA the past two years and made another All-Conference appearance in his career while also being on the All-Freshman team in 2017.
Kuzemka: Charleston Battery
Kuzemka was the last of the three to sign a deal when he signed with the USL Championship team Charleston Battery. Kuzemka transferred to Charlotte for his junior and senior years after playing for Centreville and the Clemson Tigers.
While he made five starts for the 49ers in his junior year, he had a breakout campaign for the 49ers this past season. Kuzemka finished last season with a 10-6-1 record while recording four shutout victories. He ended the year with 57 saves with 19 goals allowed.
He was one of the best goalies in the C-USA. He was also named to the Conference USA All-Academic team.
All three players had great careers with the 49ers and now look to continue their success at the professional level.
