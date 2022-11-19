The Charlotte women’s basketball team lost their first road game, falling to No. 10 NC State on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Reynolds Coliseum. The game was won in dominant fashion as the Wolfpack took down Charlotte 96-48. Charlotte is now 2-1 on the season.
Here are three takeaways from Charlotte’s loss to NC State.
Dazia Lawrence has stepped up as one of Charlotte’s best players
Lawrence, a key player off the bench last year, has stepped up to play a prominent role on the team this season. She leads the team in points and points per game with 58 and 19.3, respectively.
The guard dropped 18 points against NC State, going 8-17 from the field, including 1-4 from three. Lawrence brought a spark to the team in the third quarter when she went on a nine-point run, including a three-point play. Her nine points in the third helped Charlotte tie NC State in scoring in the third quarter, with both teams scoring 17.
Charlotte struggled to defend against NC State
Charlotte had difficulty stopping the offensive attack from the Wolfpack. NC State shot 55.7% from the field, knocking down 39 of their 70 shots. They were deadlier from behind the arc, draining 11 of their 19 threes.
While NC State had a lethal offensive attack, Head Coach Cara Consuegra talked about how her team’s inability to defend was a crucial factor in her team’s loss, “We just weren’t flying around defensively. We can’t win games when we allow our opponents to shoot 70% from the floor. I thought it was a lot of defensive breakdowns. I thought we sprinted back and matched well, but we didn’t communicate.”
Despite the struggle on the defensive side, one bright spot on the defense was their ability to create turnovers. Charlotte forced 12 turnovers with five steals and was able to capitalize on them. As a result, Charlotte scored 16 points off turnovers.
Jada McMillan and Mikayla Boykin continue to show their talent
McMillan and Boykin, two of the best players on the team last year, also had good performances against the Wolfpack. McMillian was efficient from the floor, knocking down seven of her 13 shots from the field and finishing the night with 15 points. She also led the team with assists with four.
Boykin, who had a tough night shooting for Charlotte, still produced some offense in the game. She finished the night with seven points, shooting 2-12 from the field. However, she hit one of the only three-point attempts for the team.
Up next
Charlotte returns home to Halton arena to take on VCU on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. The game will be streaming live on ESPN+.