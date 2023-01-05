The 49ers bounced back from two straight losses, winning a contested back-and-forth battle on New Year's Eve against Louisiana Tech University (LA Tech). Charlotte took down the Lady Techsters 66-57.
Here are three takeaways from the victory:
High production off the bench
Charlotte dug deep into their bench, with six non-starting players entering the game.
Once everything was said and done, Charlotte's bench was responsible for over half of their total points via baskets and assists, spearheaded by Tamia Davis and Aylesha Wade.
Davis' 12 points, four three-pointers, 66.7% efficiency and 24 minutes would all be season highs, along with Wade's three assists and 57% efficiency. Wade also tied her season high of five rebounds and recorded her highest-scoring game since their double-digit outing against Wake Forest earlier that month.
Charlotte's bench played two more minutes than LA Tech's, yet produced 19 more points.
Mya McGraw is becoming a significant part of the team
McGraw capped off the 2022 year with a 17-point performance, marking her career high in points and the fourth time in the past five games that McGraw recorded double-digit points on at least 50% efficiency.
McGraw also led all players on the court in scoring for the first time this season, performing with a consistency that Charlotte can rely on.
Enduring off nights
A few Charlotte players were able to impact the game despite having an off night putting the ball in the basketball and helping bring home the win.
Jada McMillian tied her season high of assists with nine dishes, assisting on 20 of Charlotte's points while only committing one turnover. McMillian also managed to get to the line for six attempts and convert on five.
Dazia Lawrence got to the line and converted on all four for the second time this season. This marks the sixth time this season that Lawrence has taken at least four free throws and converted on most of them.
Next up
Charlotte will host the Florida International Panthers at Dale F. Halton Arena on Thursday, Jan. 5.