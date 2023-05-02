With the 2022-23 school year coming to an end, the Niner Times sports staff looks back on the year with the top-ten moments from Charlotte Athletics.
The year was chock-full of notable performances and moments, a lot of which could not make the list, such as Riley Felts breaking the program record in the pole vault three weeks in a row, Charlotte football's record-breaking 56-23 win over Rice University during Pete Rossomando's interim head coach debut and more.
The Niner Times sports staff voted upon the year's top moments.
No. 10: Ruxi Schech and Kaavya Sawhney earn historic doubles win
In Charlotte women's tennis' 4-0 victory over No. 75 Tulsa University, the duo of Schech and Sawhney earned one of two doubles victories for the 49ers with a 6-3 win, making them the program's all-time winningest doubles pair.
Got our 20th win and made some history!Not a bad start to a Friday 😏#GoldStandard⛏️https://t.co/f6aGsIuAM8— Charlotte Women's Tennis (@CharlotteWTen) April 14, 2023
No. 9: Robert Woodard and Ashley Chastain reach win No. 100 in the same week
On Saturday, April 1, Head Coach Chastain earned win No. 100 as the softball team took down Western Kentucky University 11-0.
Five days later, on April 6, Charlotte baseball beat the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in a high-scoring 12-10 game, giving Woodard his 100th win with the 49ers.
Ladies and gentlemen, 𝐰𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐦 😏@rwoodardCLTGo ahead and soak this one in coach! 😂#9ATC | #GoldStandard pic.twitter.com/dWwemuajWA— Charlotte Baseball (@CharlotteBSB) April 7, 2023
No. 8: Lena Elkins throws a no-hitter in her second start
On Monday, Feb. 20, Charlotte freshman pitcher Elkins was named Conference USA (C-USA) Pitcher of the Week. Elkins threw a no-hitter performance leading the 49ers to a 1-0 win over St. John's University on Feb. 17.
Elkins' no-hitter marks Charlotte's 16th in program history. Elkins showcased her arm and earned the accomplishment in just the second game of her collegiate career.
No. 7: Men's golf wins second-straight C-USA title, earning NCAA Berth
The 49ers men's golf team took a 3-2 victory over North Texas University in the semi-finals before earning a 3-2 win over the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs to take the title.
The C-USA title win marks the team's second straight, shutting out the UTSA Roadrunners 3-0 in the 2021-22 C-USA final.
The team earned an NCAA Championship Berth. The tournament will be held from May 15-17. The NCAA Selection Show will be live on the Golf Channel starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd.
No. 6: Charlotte baseball knocks off No. 4 South Carolina University at Truist Field
On Tuesday, March 21, the Charlotte baseball team beat the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks 6-2 at Truist Field, home of the Charlotte Knights.
The team played in front of an audience of 2,161 fans, the highest number they have had this year.
This marks just the fourth time in program history that the 49ers have beaten a top-five team. The highest-ranked team the 49ers beat was South Carolina in 2008, who was ranked No. 3.
No. 5: Nick Scudder crowned individual cross country champion
On Nov. 12, 2022, the reigning men's Conference USA Individual Champion, Nick Scudder, became the first 49er in program history to take home the individual title at the NCAA Southeast Regionals, crossing the 10K finish line in 29:42.8.
Less than one month later, on Dec. 10, the league's head coaches voted Scudder one of two C-USA Cross Country Athletes of the Year.
The moment when Nick Scudder crossed the line in Louisville to take home the regional crown!! pic.twitter.com/jeoStenEC1— Charlotte TF & XC (@CharlotteTFXC) November 11, 2022
No. 4: Emani' Foster Records 1000th Career Kill as Coach Karen Weatherington earns win No. 100
On Nov. 4, Charlotte volleyball took down Florida International University (FIU) 3-2. This win marked Head Coach Weatherington's 100th win with Charlotte.
In the win over FIU, Foster earned 17 kills, marking over 1000 in her career. After three years with the 49ers, Foster totaled 1065 kills.
What a monumental night in Miami! Emani' puts down her 1,000th career kill, Coach K wins her 100th and we pick up a huge 3-2 road win at FIU! Another big one coming up Sunday at noon taking on Florida Atlantic! #GoldStandard https://t.co/FEW2iTnx0a— Charlotte Volleyball (@CharlotteWVB) November 5, 2022
No. 3: Brice Williams ends 2022 with two 31-point performances
While Charlotte students were on winter break, Williams was still working on the court, wrapping up 2022 with back-to-back 31-point performances.
PTPerhe's got 25. pic.twitter.com/gzvVoxwQVh— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 31, 2022
Williams shot 78% from the field in the two games and led the 49ers to victories over Middle Tennessee State University and Louisiana Tech University.
No. 2: Charlotte cross country sweeps C-USA tournament, and Charlotte track and field wins both C-USA indoor championships
Charlotte's men's and women's cross country teams swept both conference championships at the 2022 Conference USA. This marks the women's first conference championships since 2017 and the first for the men since 2020.
The women were led by a full team effort as five runners finished in the top 10. The men were led by Scudder, who took home the individual championship.
The Charlotte track and field teams traveled to the University of Alabama at Birmingham's Birmingham Crossplex for the C-USA indoor track and field championships from Feb. 18-19.
Charlotte secured their fourth consecutive men's indoor track and field championship, while the women's team claimed their first-ever indoor track and field championship victory.
No. 1: Charlotte basketball wins the 2023 College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tournament
A number of big moments and performances came out of Charlotte men's basketball this year, but none were as significant as the squad taking first place in the CBI tournament.
Trophies are fun. pic.twitter.com/gQnpGqX7AQ— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 22, 2023
On Wednesday, March 22, Head Coach Ron Sanchez and the Charlotte men's basketball team bested the Eastern Kentucky University Colonels 71-68 to be crowned the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational champion in Daytona Beach, Fla., at the Ocean Center.