Coming off of a championship contention in Conference USA (C-USA), Charlotte women's soccer will look to make waves this year in their first season as part of the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
"We are very excited about the schedule we put together for this season, including some great home matches against top-level opponents," said Head Coach Brandi Fontaine. "We lined up teams who will really push us to be uncomfortable, which will ultimately prepare us for what is set to be a very competitive conference schedule."
Within the 20-match season, six games stand out on the new 2023 schedule that fans will not want to miss.
Home game versus NC State (Aug. 20)
For the first time in over a decade, the 49ers will face the North Carolina State University (NC State) Wolfpack on Aug. 20 to start the season on home territory.
Ranked No. 36 in the nation, NC State went 7-7-6 last season as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The Wolfpack went on to appear in the NCAA tournament. As far as teams go, they are the second-highest-ranked team the Green and White will face this season.
Home game versus UNCG (Aug. 31)
The game against the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) Spartans on Aug. 31 marks the first of three games in a row at-home, as the strongest team of the three, with a 10-7-4 record last season.
As members of the Southern Conference, UNCG came second in the 2022 conference championship after losing by penalty kicks in a tied 0-0 game.
Home game versus UAB (Sept. 14)
Charlotte's first conference match of the season will take place on Sept. 14. This rematch results after both Charlotte and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers switched from C-USA to the AAC for the 2023 season.
UAB's 9-4-5 record in 2022 gave them No. 84 in the nation, higher than any other competitor in C-USA. As far as rivals go, the match against UAB will be a good gauge of the performance of the Charlotte squad this year.
Home game versus Florida Atlantic (Oct. 5)
With a 2-0 loss last year, Charlotte has another chance to come out on top against the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls in the AAC on Oct. 5.
FAU went 11-8-3 in the 2022 season, reaching second-best in the conference championship. Although they lost a key player on their roster, an All-American Gi Krstec, Florida Atlantic is a team not to be underestimated.
Home game versus Memphis (Oct. 15)
Of all the conference competitors Charlotte will face this season, the University of Memphis is the one to watch in their Oct. 15 matchup. Already seasoned veterans in the American, Memphis holds the conference title for a second year running.
Besides being the highest-ranked foe for the Green and White at No. 35 in the nation, they come off their all-time best season after going 11-5-6 overall. With the departure of the University of Central Florida (UCF) from the conference, they are among the top teams in the American for women's soccer.
Away game versus SMU (Oct. 22)
Coming second in the American tournament last year, the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Mustangs sit as one of the top-tier games of the season. The Mustangs are another powerful team at No. 49 in the nation and have a 10-4-5 overall record in 2022.
Although the Oct. 22 contest is an away game, the stiff competition and its position as the penultimate game of the regular season make it an especially important matchup.
Looking to gameday
With the season close at hand, the Charlotte 49ers are set to take the field in a 7 p.m. game on Saturday, Aug. 5, against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at home at Transamerica Field.