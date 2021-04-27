Charlotte's track and field team looked good at home, picking up six event wins and seven personal records at the Charlotte Invitational. They also recorded two second-place finishes and three third-place finishes.
Jackson O'Hara came in first place in the men's 800m event with a time of 1:56.56. Not far behind him was Dylan Marrotte in third with 1:57.81. Keaton Anderson came in fourth with 2:00:82 time.
Four Niners finished in the top five of the men's 1500m event, with AJ Williams taking first. Brayden Jensen, Jackson Martin and Evan Harris came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
Terrell Adams and Avery Scott each came in first place in their own respective events. Adams recorded a 53.25m distance in the men's discus event, while Scott came in first in the men's triple jump at 13.50m.
49er senior Robert Yardley finished with the best result in both the dec men's shot put and the dec men's high jump.
The freshman class had a solid showing at home, led by Braxton Ware, who finished with a top 10 school time in the 400m event. He came in second at the event with a time of 47.64, a personal best.
Kaitlin McGoogan finished first in the women's discus and finished second in the women's hammer event, which her fellow teammate, Mateya Haintz, won.
Like the men's team, the women had four of the top-five finishes in the 1500m event. Caitlyn Burkett came in first with a 4:54:12 time, narrowly edging out Savannah Bowers from South Carolina, who finished with a 4:54:17 time. Jenna Newman, Jessie Connick and Samantha Brooks rounded out the top five for Charlotte.
Up Next:
The Niners hit the road for Charlottesville, V.A., for the Virginia Grand Prix held on Saturday, May 1.
