The Charlotte men's and women's track & field teams continued their indoor season at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Elite Meet on Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 5. Both teams had a successful weekend as many new personal and school records were set for the 49ers.
On Friday, the first day of the Doc Hale Elite Meet, several 49ers broke records and were placed on the schools' all-time list.
Redshirt Freshman Sophia Ritter had a personal best in the 3,000 meters for the women's team in Friday's event. Ritter ran a 9:42.67, a personal best, to win the event. Sophomore Louise Lounes tied Ritter's time of 9:42.67, which was also a personal best for her. Both move into Charlotte's all-time list tied for the fifth-fastest time.
The 3000-meter race had five 49ers participate and two top-five finishes.
Sophomore Nick Scudder led the way with the best performance for the men's team as he won the 3,000-meter race with a time of 8:02.18. Scudder broke his record and also set the school record for the event.
Aaron Rovnak placed fifth with a time of 8:16.70. Hunter White came home with a seventh-place finish, Maddon Muhammad finished eighth and Tim Haughton was tenth. Rovnak and White also moved into the school's all-time list at seventh and tenth, respectively.
Zachary Beale placed second in the men's 800-meter race with a time of 1:51.36, which was a new personal best for Beale and put him into the second spot on Charlotte's all-time list.
On the second day of the meet, Ritter followed up her performance on the first day by coming home in third place and breaking another personal best with a 4:49.67 in the women's mile. Lounes came in behind Ritter in the mile with a season-best of 5:00.6.
Women's high jump saw Maci Bunting hoist a height of 1.66m to place fifth and set a personal record. Bunting is now tied for tenth on the school's all-time list.
Scudder picked up where he left off as he displayed another dominant performance with a mile time of 4:02.54 to win the event; he also set a personal best and school record on the mile with his time. Paul Arredondo placed third in the men's mile with a time of 4:05.59, and Muhammad clocked in with a new personal best of 4:11.41 to finish 13th.
In the shot put, Jacob Soorus threw a final attempt of 16.37m. A new personal record in the event for Soorus that moves him into fifth in the all-time list. He finished sixth in the event as well.
Up Next:
The 49ers women's and men's track and field teams are back in action on Feb. 11 and 12, where they travel to Lynchburg, Va., to participate in the Liberty University Darius Dixon Invitational.
