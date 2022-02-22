The Charlotte 49ers women's and men's track teams competed in the Conference USA Indoor Championship this past Saturday and Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.
As the championship ended, it saw the men's team win meet with a total score of 155.5 points. The women's team placed fourth in the meet with 80 points.
Nickolas Scudder and Paul Arredondo broke records together in the men's 3000-meter run, with Scudder placing first with a time of 8:00.79 and Arredondo placing second with a time of 8:02.32. Rounding out the event with Aaron Rovank with 8:14.06 placing fourth, Hunter White with 8:15.27 placing fifth and Avery Cannon with 8:17.00 placing sixth.
In the men's 5000-meter race, Scudder and Arredondo took first and second place with 13:57.03 and 14:07.81. They were followed by Rovnak placing fifth with 14:29.23 and White placing sixth with 14:30.80.
The mile run displayed two 49ers placing in the top 10, with Maddon Muhammad placing third with a time of 4:10.43 and Tim Haughton placing sixth with a time of 4:11.89.
In the 60 meter hurdles, Justin Leaston placed third running a time of 7.88, and D'Andre Hayes placed fifth running a time of 8.17. The 400-meter dash showcased two 49ers placing top five, with Donny Lee placing third with 47.45 and Kobe Nevills placing fourth with 47.52.
Then in the 800-meter race, Zach Beale ran a time of 1:54.48 which granted him a second-place finish. Gunner Hogston ran a time of 1:55.04 to place fourth in the final.
Lastly, in the track events, the 49ers 4x400 relay team composed of Braxton Ware, Christian Palmer, Lee and Nevills placed first with a time of 3:13.31.
The shot put throw had Jacob Soorus place second in the final with a throw of 17.73m. The high jump had Shyheim Scotland place fifth with a distance of 2.04m. Long jumpers Avery Scott in fifth going 7.12m, Carson Wolter in seventh with 6.93m, and Jordan McNair placing eighth going 6.80m.
The triple jump had Scott place fifth at 14.84m, Scotland in sixth with 14.78m and Mikai Hunt in eighth going 14.45m.
For the women's track and field team, Ta-Halia Fairman placed fifth with a time of 7.56 in the 60-meter dash. Also, in the 200-meter dash, Fairman finished first with a time of 23.97.
In the 400-meter dash, Maya Singletary placed second with a time of 53.83. The mile run showcased Sophia Ritter placing fourth at 4:52.90. She also placed fifth in the 3000-meter run at 9:37.69, alongside Louise Lounes placing second at 9:29.40.
The women's 5000-meter race saw Lounes place second with 16:35.65 and Alina Rovnak placing eighth with 17:17.08. The 4x400 relay team of Fairman, Singletary, Aurielle Witherspoon and Ya-Sha-Rah Brathwaite finished in first going 3:41.31.
The high jump had Maci Bunting place eighth going 1.64m, and long jumper Alex Wolf placing eighth, going 5.79m. Pole vaulters Riley Felts and Sarah Brown placed first and fourth, with Felts going 4.26m and Brown going 4.06m.
Up next is the NCAA Championship to cap off the indoor season in Birmingham Ala. Mar. 11- 12.
