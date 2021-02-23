For the second year in a row, Charlotte's men's track and field team won the Conference USA championship in record fashion after lapping second-place North Texas by 63 points. The 49ers put up 177 points en route to victory, as well as breaking several school records.
The women's team came up just short in their efforts as they came in second place, trailing only Southern Miss by five points. Maya Singletary won gold in the 400m with a time of 54.77, giving the 49ers 10 points for this event. The men's and women's teams combined beat 16 personal records.
Men's Results
Austin Carroll broke the school record for the mile run with a time of 4:04.80. After running about one minute per mile, Carroll won the gold medal gaining 25 points for the 49ers. There were three other 49er runners in the top six of this event as well.
The men's 3000m saw the team sweep the top-eight spots and take all available 39 points. Nick Scudder won his second individual conference championship after running the 3000m in 8:14.02 and adding to the team's total points.
The team got 13 points in the 60H event after Micah Hairston placed third with a time of 8.07, Justin Leaston was fourth with a time of 8.14, and Aveon Reid was seventh with a time of 8.26.
The 4x400m relay team of Braxton Ware, Nico Menzel, Gabe Nash, and Aveon Reid won gold with a time of 3:14.08, which ranks eighth in school indoor history.
With the big day, head coach Bob Olesen was named C-USA Men's Coach of the Year, his 24th Coach of the Year honor.
Women's Results
The women's 200m event saw 13 total points after Ta-Halia Fairman won silver with a personal record of 24.30, a time that ranks fifth in school indoor history. Casey Core placed fourth with a personal record of 24.70.
The women's 3000m brought in 15 points as the team featured a third and fourth-place finish in this event. Chandler Horton's personal record now sits in fourth place all-time in school history after running it in 9:40.87.
Both the men's and women's teams had huge success over the weekend and will now shift focus towards the NCAA championships coming up on March 12 and 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.