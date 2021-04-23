Charlotte's track and field team had a big weekend last week, setting three school records, and now look to follow that up at home as the school hosts the Charlotte Invitational on Friday and Saturday, April 23-24. The event is closed to the general public, with only a limited number of student-athlete parents allowed to attend to honor the seniors.
This will be Charlotte's second outdoor event that they have hosted this track and field season. The school hosted the 49er Classic on March 19-20 to kick off their outdoor season. The team saw plenty of success in that event and will look to replicate that this time around. In the 49er Classic, the team had 12 first-place finishes, eight second-place finishes and 11 third-place finishes.
The 49ers face eight other squads: Appalachian State, Davidson, Duke, South Carolina, USC Upstate, Wake Forest, Marshall and Winthrop. This is the Niners final home meet, their last away meet of the season takes place next weekend.
Players to watch:
Sarah Brown is certainly an athlete to keep an eye out for. Last weekend she broke the school record in the pole vault with 4.10m (13'-5.25"). She added to the record she set back in March.
Junior Aveon Reid is another notable Niner name. Reid broke the record in the 400H that stood for niner years. Reid's time of 51.23 edged out Cordell Livington's record of 51.31.
Redshirt junior Austin Carroll broke the 1500m school record this past weekend and will look to continue that success into this weekend's event.
Schedule
The meet will begin with the women's heptathlon at 2 p.m. on Friday, followed by the men's decathlon that will take place 30 minutes later. Field events start at 3 p.m. with the women's hammer and the day ends with the men's 5000m at 9:05 p.m. Events on Saturday begin at 10 a.m.
