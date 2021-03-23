After a successful indoor track and field season, the 49ers started their outdoor season this weekend in the 49er classic. The team accomplished many things over the weekend and have set the tone for the rest of the 2021 season. The men's team is coming off an Indoor Conference USA Championship, while the women's team placed second.
The 49ers recorded 12 first-place finishes, eight second-place finishes, and 11 third-place finishes. The team also totaled 37 personal records at the season opener.
The 49er classic is a staple for the 49ers to kickoff the outdoor season. Due to COVID-19, the event was not held in 2020. It was a weekend of thrills for the team in the return of the event.
"Everybody was excited to get back out there for the outdoor season," said Head Coach Bob Olesen. "We were very thrilled to get this meet in."
The women's track and field team had a solid day as they dominated most of the events, breaking personal and team records.
Freshman Sarah Brown broke the school outdoor pole vault record as she was able to clear 4.00m. Mateya Haintz broke the hammer throw school record with a 60.73m. Haintz surpassed Victoria Merriweather, who previously set the record in 2017 with a 60.33m.
In the women's 1500m, 12 personal bests were posted for the team. The 49ers had four runners' place in the top ten, which was a great showing. Freshman Louise Lounes was the highest finishing Niner as she finished third with a time of 4:44.52. Lauren Johnston came in fourth, and Jade Martin wouldn't be far behind in ninth.
The women's long jump saw some of the same success as they would have many high finishers. Junior Alexandria Wolf came home third in the long jump for the Niners with a personal best of 5.39m.
In the high jump, the 49ers saw sophomore Eve English and senior Maci Bunting tied for second in the event and Wolf finished fourth with all competitors clearing the 1.60m bar. Bunting and Wolf also would tie both of their personal bests in the event.
Sophomore Kaitlin McGoogan had a very productive event for the 49ers as she finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 11.70m. McGoogan wouldn't stop there either, as she would win the discus event with a 46.05m throw, allowing her to tie for fifth in school outdoor history.
In the 100m, the Niners came home with a 1-2 finish. Junior Maya Singletary won the event, and sophomore Taylor Boykin-Roach came home with a second-place finish.
"On the ladies' side, we were a very close second at the indoor championship, but we are probably a stronger outdoor team," said Olesen. "Right away, though we saw some payoff from the ladies on the outdoor side."
The men's track and field team had top finishers all over the place and had an event filled with accolades. The team finished first in javelin and pole vault, second in the 110H, and third in the discus and 1500m. Graduate student Robert Yadley had a strong third-place finish in the decathlon with 6414 points.
In the men's 1500m, graduate student Alex Cornwell won the event with a time of 3:55.06. Keaton Anderson and Jackson O'Hara were also in the top 10 for the event. Five 49ers recorded their personal bests as well.
In the 100m, sophomore Gabe Nash would win the event with a 10.30. Kobe Brown was the only Niner that was able to run in the 400m finals, and he would come home third with a time of 50.10. Austin Caroll was super fast in the 800m with a second-place finish, and he now sits 10th in school outdoor history.
Senior Luke Patterson finished third in the high jump, which resulted in him being the highest finishing Niner in the event.
Aveon Reid led the 49ers in the 400H as he would win the event with an outstanding personal record of 52.61, which is good for third in school history. Leaston, Palmer and Hayes also were in the top 10 in the event for the team.
Graduate student Terrell Adams won the discus event for the Niners with a throw of 51.78m. It was a close finish, but Adams was able to hold on to get the win.
In the 200m, the Niners showed up and showed out as they took the top four spots and had five runners in the top six. Ty Jaye Robbins won the event with a personal record of 21.36. Smith, Lee and Ware finished in order behind Robbins.
The team took the top five spots in the pole vault event as well. Graduate student Keon Howe won the event by recording a mark of 5.10m.
The Niners ended the event on another high note in the 4x400m relay event. The team of McCray, Johnson, Lee and Menzel won the event with a time of 3:18.44.
"We do have a group of nine men who only have outdoor eligibility," added Olesen. "We were especially happy to get them going again, and we had a lot of success that we can build on."
Next week the Niners will travel to compete in the Raleigh Relays hosted by North Carolina State and the Weems Baskin Invitational hosted by South Carolina on March 25-27. The next event hosted by the 49ers will be the Charlotte Invitational on April 23 and 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.