The transfer portal has changed the college athletics landscape drastically since its inception in 2018. Charlotte is no stranger to this phenomenon as multiple programs have seen numerous departures and additions in the past weeks. Here is an insight into the moves within Charlotte athletics:
Women's basketball:
Charlotte's Cali Konek announced her intentions to leave the program on April 1. The Pittsburgh native played in 40 games throughout her three seasons with the 49ers. Konek's career averages are 1.7 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. She has two years of eligibility remaining and is currently undecided.
Konek reflected on her time with the 49ers in an Instagram post.
"I want to thank my friends and family who have constantly supported me throughout my journey here," said Konek. "The relationships and memories will last me a lifetime, and I wouldn't trade it for the world."
Charlotte announced the addition of sophomore forward Tracey Hueston on April 11. A transfer from Pitt, she averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in her two seasons with the Panthers. Hueston, a four-star recruit from ESPN.com, was the ranked the No. 17 forward out of Northside High School.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra shared her thoughts on the new signing.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tracey to our Niner family," said Consuegra. "Tracey is someone we identified early in her high school career as a person who could impact our program both on and off the court. When we learned that we had another chance to make her a Niner, we jumped at the opportunity."
Volleyball:
The Charlotte volleyball team adds outside hitter Alex Washington from Southern Illinois. The redshirt sophomore brings a wealth of experience to the Queen City as she recorded 278 digs, 28 aces and 21 blocks in 146 career sets with the Salukis. The 49ers add a veteran presence to the squad that went 12-13 a season ago. Head Coach Karen Weatherington commented on what Washington brings to the table.
"Alex is a skilled player with great serving prowess and six rotation volleyball skill," said Weatherington. "She is an adept athlete with a solid volleyball IQ and has a grit that adds to our passionate style of play."
Football:
Charlotte kicker Johnathan Cruz is leaving the team to join SEC program Ole Miss. Cruz, part of one of Charlotte's best moments, hit a 56-yarder against Flordia Atlantic in 2018 to win the game 27-24. He is the school-record holder in field goal percentage with a .719, going 41-57 on his attempts and most field goals made beyond 50 yards with five.
Cruz announced the move in a Twitter post on April 8.
"I would like to say thank you to Charlotte for the past four years," said Cruz. "It has been an unforgettable experience that I'm forever thankful for [...] With that being said, I'm blessed and excited to announce that I will be playing my last year at Ole Miss."
Men's basketball:
After five years with the team, Charlotte's Luka Vasic will be departing the program. Vasic, a spark plug off the bench for Charlotte, played in 30 games last season. He averaged 1.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists a season ago. It is unknown where Vasic will play his sixth season.
Charlotte's Jahmir Young announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on April 7. This follows the star guard declaring for the NBA Draft on March 29 while maintaining his eligibility. Young averaged a team-high 19.6 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 2021-22.
Young was a history maker at Charlotte, the first player in program history to score double figures in every game in a season since Demarco Johnson in 1997-98. He is also the 29th member of Charlotte's 1,000-point club. Last season, he received multiple accolades, including being named to the Conference USA (C-USA) First Team and earning all-region honors for a second consecutive year.
Young declared for the draft in a Twitter post on March 29.
"My dream has always been to make it to the next level," said Young. "With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining my collegiate eligibility."
