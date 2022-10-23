Charlotte fired football Head Coach Will Healy on Sunday, Oct. 23. The firing comes on the heels of a 34-15 homecoming game loss to Florida International University on Saturday. The loss eliminated the 49ers from bowl contention.
Healy posted a 15-24 record in four seasons with the team. At the same time, the 49ers have a 10-14 record in Conference USA (C-USA) games under Healy. The 49ers, who are currently 1-7, have struggled mightily this season.
Athletic Director Mike Hill said the on-field results had not met expectations.
"We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program," said Hill. "He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people, and we wish them the best."
Healy led the program to its first and only bowl game, the Bahamas Bowl, in 2019 after a 7-6 season. The 49ers were 2-4 in 2020. In 2021, the team posted its first power five victory over Duke before finishing 5-7.
In the following three seasons, the 49ers lost 18 games. In 12 of their last 14 losses, the team lost by an average of 24 points.
The defensive struggles have been apparent this season. The 49ers are giving up a whopping 43 points and 243.3 rushing yards per game. Nationally, the team ranks 131 out of 131 FBS teams in total defense.
Healy said he was honored to be with the program.
"I want to thank Mike Hill, Chancellor [Phil] Dubois and Chancellor [Sharon] Gaber for giving me the opportunity and support at this special place," Healy said. "We were fortunate to have some special moments. I was able to work with some outstanding coaches and staff members and coach an incredible group of young men. I want to thank the students, boosters and fan base for the support they've shown over the years, and I apologize for not being able to bring the results that we were striving for. I'm really proud of the young men in our locker room. I'm a 49ers fan for life, and I know the future of this university is bright."
The team will turn to Offensive Line Coach Pete Rossomando for the rest of the season. He was a standout head coach at the FCS level with Central Connecticut State.
Rossomando was named 2017 FCS Coach of the Year during his time with the Blue Devils and was Division II National Coach of the Year at New Haven before that.
The search for a new head coach will start immediately.
