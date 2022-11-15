The UNC Charlotte administration announced that the University of Michigan's Associate Head Coach Francis "Biff" Poggi would be the 49ers' third football head coach on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Director of Athletics Mike Hill said he is thrilled to have Poggi join the program.
"We are extremely fortunate to welcome Biff Poggi as our head football coach," Hill said. "He is a transformational leader and has a sterling reputation as a coach, having had phenomenal success at the highest levels of college and high school football. But he is much more than that. He has demonstrated it by pouring himself into young men and communities, and the results have been spectacular. We are thrilled to have Biff and his wife, Amy, join Niner Nation and the Charlotte community."
Poggi spent three years on the Wolverines staff, two of which were as associate head coach. Poggi was critical in turning the Wolverines program around. He helped lead the team to a 2021 Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoffs. Poggi has helped Michigan get out to a 10-0 start and the No. 3 ranking in the national polls in 2022.
Poggi spent three years on the Wolverines staff, two of which were as associate head coach. He was also with the team when they made a run to the Orange Bowl in 2016.
Before his stint with Michigan, Poggi, a Baltimore native, helped build hometown Saint Frances Academy into a national power as a board member.
Before Saint Frances, Poggi coached high school football at his alma mater Gilman School and won 13 state titles in 19 years.
Poggi has spent time with countless programs playing with Duke and Pittsburgh. He has coached collegiately at Brown, Temple and the Citadel.
Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said Poggi has goals for Charlotte's programs.
"Biff [Poggi] is a unique leader who shares our vision for success for our football program and University as we join the American Athletic Conference," Gaber said. "Most importantly, he shares our values for ensuring a Gold Standard experience for our student-athletes both on and off the field."
Poggi said he is excited about the opportunity.
"Joining the Charlotte 49ers is an incredible opportunity," Poggi said. "The great momentum created by the leadership of this University and its athletics program gives us every opportunity to build a successful pathway for so many young men in our region. For me, this is a full circle moment, a chance to pay forward the wonderful opportunities that were given to me as a young man. We can build a championship program at Charlotte, and I can't wait to start."
An introductory press conference will take place next week to officially announce the hiring.