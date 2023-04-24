UNC Charlotte University Recreation (UREC) is hosting the On the Green golf tournament on April 28 for Charlotte students, faculty and the greater Charlotte community. The tournament is at 10 a.m. at The Tradition Golf Club.
Golfers may arrive at 8:30 a.m. and take a range of balls to practice shots before the tournament begins, and there will be a putting contest before the tournament starts.
Sophie Rattray, interim associate director at UREC, said the tournament is for all students.
"The putting contest is open to anybody that registers for the golf tournament, no additional charge. They sign up for that putting contest; they putt. We do a first round, and then the winner of that putting contest gets a prize," said Rattray.
All proceeds from the tournament will go to the PJ Briggs Scholarship.
"Before the event starts, we briefly discussed PJ Briggs [former Charlotte student] and the scholarship. If we have the opportunity for the person that receives this scholarship this year, we try to invite them out if they want to say a few words thanking people for receiving that scholarship," said Rattray.
The tournament is a four-person scramble; each player will golf and take the best hit to the score for that team. Each team will start at a different hole.
"There are 18 holes, and so we'll have teams on each of those holes. They'll eventually get to all the holes within the tournament. Our goal is to have 120 golfers, which is 30 teams," said Rattray.
Registering as a team costs $350, and registering as an individual costs $85. Current Charlotte students receive a $15 discount by emailing the interim associate director at UREC for a coupon code.
People who register as individuals will be placed on a partial team to complete it. The skill level is not considered when placing teams. A set of clubs can be rented out, and balls will be provided.
"Typically, people participating in our golf tournament have their own clubs and everything. I don't want to say it's super competitive, but it's typically more experienced players, but anybody and everybody is welcome to play," said Rattray.
Each golfer is allowed to buy up to two mulligans. Each mulligan comes with an entry ticket for a raffle.
Raffle tickets can be bought individually for $5. Raffle prizes include a gift card to Topgolf, Highland, Tradition Golf Club and local companies.
"The way we do our raffle is you can purchase the raffle tickets, and then you can put your ticket in for the item you want. So we'll have a little jar, and let's just say someone wanted the $50 Topgolf gift card; they can put all of their raffle tickets in that jar for Topgolf," said Rattray.
The last day to register is April 20.
"This is my favorite event that we put on for UREC. It brings many people together for a great cause," said Rattray. "Last year, we had the student that won the scholarship there, and she was just very grateful and went around and tried to interact with all the different teams, and so they got to see what the money was going towards."