As the dawn of Charlotte's 2023 football regular season approaches, the 49ers find themselves the underdogs in nearly all 12 of their upcoming games. After a poor outing in 2022 under ex-Head Coach Will Healy, the new Head Coach, Biff Poggi, and the Charlotte players are now faced with the challenge of proving their mettle and silencing the many skeptics.
With doubt of success from both fans and critics still resonating in the air, Poggi has rallied his squad around a singular mantra – "It's us against the world."
A disappointing 2022 season
In their previous season, while under Healy, Charlotte football had an outcome that left much to be desired. The 49ers pulled out three victories throughout the season, one of which came under Interim Head Coach Pete Rossomando, who temporarily took the helm after Healy's midseason firing.
The 49ers were underdogs in 10 of their 12 games and lost both of the games they were favored in. This unsatisfactory season put them in the bullseye of critics, even being ranked dead last of all 131 college football teams by sites such as The Athletic.
Low expectations
Despite the new look of the 49ers and Poggi now at the helm, many foresee little success coming from Charlotte. This can be especially seen in the betting odds for the 49ers.
Adding last year's win totals of their opponents this season (57) makes the 49ers' schedule the 12th-easiest in college football and easiest in the conference.
Charlotte is projected to lose nine or 10 games this season despite only five of their opponents having a winning record last season, zero squads winning nine or more games and facing the University of South Florida, who won one of their 12 games last season.
According to the moneylines, Charlotte has +500000 odds to win the national championship, a 0% chance, and +20000 odds to win the conference, a 0.5% chance. They have an over/under of 2.5 wins, with moneylines giving them a 63.6% chance of finishing with just three or more wins.
Ready to face the odds
While some of the 49er players have chosen to ignore the critics, such as Ositadinma Ekwonu, who has decided to "focus on the team and us getting better and performing at the highest level we can," players such as freshman running back Durell Robinson have let the doubt fuel the fire heading into the season.
"Nobody really respected us. I've seen that, and it just made me mad. I hate losing, I hate being disrespected, and I know all the other guys on the team do as well. We just have been working since January, and we all say the same thing: Winning changes everything. As soon as September hits, and all we see is red, we just use that as motivation, being ranked last in the conference, people on campus saying that we ain't no good even though we just got here. It's okay, though; they don't understand what we really have yet. I can't wait until we showcase all of it."
A few members of the squad have had similar messages, talking about "the chip" left on their shoulders.
"It kind of puts a chip on our shoulder because we have a very new roster; it's not the same team at all," said senior offensive lineman Kevin Williams. "We love it. People look at us and laugh at the schedule. I know after this year, that will be a different case when they see Charlotte; they'll actually respect us a little more. We anticipate that people would overlook us and not game plan us, and we'll take advantage of that on Saturdays."
Offensive coordinator Mike Miller went into more depth about the "chip" he felt the team has.
"We're aware of it, and to be honest, it's just put even a bigger chip on our shoulder," said Miller. "Everybody here feels like we have something to prove. The players, the staff, and at the same time, we want to block out the noise. I don't really care what other people are saying about us. We're focused on our progress and not only how we play, playing to our standard. That's been a big theme on offense for us."
Season opener
The 49ers kick off their season on Sept. 2 as they host South Carolina State at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ as these two teams face off for the first time. S.C. State currently sits favored by 22 points over the 49ers.