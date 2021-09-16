The Charlotte volleyball team traveled to Boone, NC, to participate in the Mountaineer Classic on Sept. 10 and 11. The 49ers went 2-1 in the tournament with wins over Appalachian State and Bellarmine but fell short to Wake Forest.
"This was a great weekend for our program," said Head Coach Karen Weatherington.
Game 1: vs. Appalachian State (3-0)
Charlotte came out strong, taking a 7-1 lead off a 6-0 scoring run in the first set. Charlotte closed out the first set with a 4-0 scoring run, with Annika Thompson serving out and winning 25-16.
In the second set, it was a back and forth affair, the 49ers fell behind early 4-3, but Charlotte flipped the switch and went on a 6-0 scoring run to get a 9-4 lead. The Niners left the Mountaineers in the dust to win the match 25-15.
The Mountaineers kept the match close with the 49ers in a hard-fought third set. Both teams went on back-to-back 4-0 scoring runs to start the set. Then, Charlotte went on a 6-0 scoring run, with Sophie Whalen serving to take an 11-5 lead. The Niners had a 22-20 lead and then traded points back and forth to hold on for the sweep, as Charlotte won 25-23.
"We had great serving, and the defense came through at the net and in the back row. Sophie was stellar defensively," said Weatherington.
Game 2: vs. Wake Forest (0-3)
Both teams played the first set like a heavyweight fight going down to the wire. Charlotte trailed 26-25 but then won back-to-back points to go ahead 27-26, which was their final lead of the set, but the 49ers were unable to close it out and fell short by a score of 30-28.
Charlotte looked to bounce back in the second set as they took an early 8-3 lead over Wake Forest but then the 49ers gave up a 5-0, which tied the setup. Both teams battled for control, but the Demon Deacons went on an 8-0 the scoring runs to give the team a 20-15 lead. Charlotte tried to get back into it but ultimately lost 25-23.
Wake Forest broke out to a 6-2 lead to start the third and final set. The 49ers found themselves down 22-16 but fought back to pull within three. The Demon Deacons pulled it out, though, to win 25-20.
Game 3: vs. Bellarmine (3-1)
The Niners played well against Bellarmine, beating them 78 to 55 in total points of the match.
In the first two sets, the 49ers dominated and won both 25-16 and 25-14. Charlotte outscored them 50-30 to start the match. The Knights got back into the match by winning the third set 26-24.
Charlotte sealed the deal with a bounce-back win in the fourth set by a score of 25-17 to take the match.
"We had a good, tight battle against Wake Forest and sustained our scoring against Bellarmine. They are one of the best defensive teams I have seen. We continue to raise our level with each challenge, and that's what this team is all about. We performed well in two hard-fought matches," said Weatherington.
Who stood out?
Sydney Rowan was the key to success in the weekend tournament and led the team to victory. Rowan was all over the place in the three matches.
She started strong against App State as she had ten kills, three blocks and one ace. In Saturday's morning match against Wake Forest, she picked up where she left off as she had 12 kills, one block, and two aces. In the tournament finale against Bellarmine, Rowan had 15 kills, three blocks and two aces.
Rowan accumulated 37 kills, seven blocks and five aces in the Mountaineer classic.
Next Up:
The 49ers next match will see the team hit the road once again as they travel to Chapel Hill to face the Tarheels of North Carolina. The game is on Friday, Sept. 17, and ESPN 3 will broadcast the event, which starts at 6 p.m.
