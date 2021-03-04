Charlotte's volleyball's team had two back-to-back blowout losses to #20 WKU last week before coming back home to take on 1-4 Middle Tennessee in a Conference USA (CUSA)battle.
Charlotte won both games 3-1 over Middle Tennessee, which brings their total record to 7-4 and their conference record to 5-3. These two wins were important for Charlotte because it places Charlotte 3rd in East C-USA and puts them in a position to take 3rd in Conference USA if they win both games against 1-6 Florida Atlantic next week.
After the series against Middle Tennessee, Head Coach Karen Weatherington spoke about the two games, saying, "It was a great weekend... I'm so proud of them."
Game One: 3-1 win
The 49ers struggled in the first set, finding themselves down by five at multiple points of set one. They managed to cut the deficit to two near the end of the set with the score at 17-19 but were outscored 3-6 after that, and Middle Tennessee took set one. Set two was a huge turnaround for Charlotte, quickly outsourcing MT 7-3 before they had to take a timeout.
The Niners continued extending their lead for a bit, and the score was 11-4 before Middle Tennessee scored four straight points to cut the Niner lead to just three. Charlotte kept their lead and even extended it a bit to win the set 25-18.
After the game, Head coach Karen Weatherington spoke on what she felt changed between sets one and two to give them the big set two wins, and she said, "I think our setters really locked down on execution between one and two. They really tried to make great decisions."
Set three started by going Middle Tennessee's way, and they eventually found themselves grabbing a 14-9. Following this, the 49ers absolutely dominated Middle Tennessee, outscoring them 15-4. This brought the score to 24-19, with Charlotte leading but four straight points for Middle Tennessee cut the Niner lead to just one point and put fans at the edge of their seat.
Following the block by Lara Kretschmer, an attack error gave Charlotte the point they needed to take the set 25-23. Charlotte was in full control of set four, leading for the entire set, even hitting an eight-point lead. Charlotte took set four 25-20, winning game one 3-1.
Lara Kretschmer led in blocking with four in Charlotte's huge 15 block game. Head Coach Karen Weatherington spoke on Charlotte's blocking ability after the game saying, "Our first line of defenses is crushing for some teams and when we stabilize our blocks like we did tonight and really take care of some really great hitters that we have in this league...it changes the momentum of the game. So we take pride in our blocking, but we also take pride in all the other aspects of our game, so we just been developing as a whole, and I think blocking is key, and following it up with great plays is very fundamental."
Charlotte now sits third in the Conference for blocks with 99. Emani Foster led the match in kills with 16, while Amani McArthur had a very impressive game getting 11 kills on .500 hitting. Wetterstrom and Thompson combined for 43 assists.
Game Two: 3-1
Set one was very back and forth before Charlotte found themselves on an 8-2 run to bring them to a 21-15 lead. This large lead didn't remain. After a few more points from each team, Middle Tennessee scored six straight points before a service error. With Charlotte up 24-22, Middle Tennessee's kill brought the game to 24-23. Luckily a kill by Sydney Rowan gave Charlotte the 25th point and set one. Set two was a nail-biter, the set was close the entire time, and the score was eventually 24-24. Middle Tennessee scored back to back from Foster's attack errors following Middle Tennessee blocks gave them set two.
Set three was another close one, with the biggest lead being just four for Charlotte. The Niners were up just 23-22 before kills by Rowan, and Clayton gave them set three. The Niner's took the game victory following a very lopsided fourth set. Charlotte quickly took a huge 15-3 lead, which they extended to 22-6. Middle Tennessee went on a five-point run, but it didn't matter. Charlotte went on to win the set 25-12. Early in the fourth set Esten Clay subbed in for five straight serves, three of which Middle Tennessee failed to return.
After the game, Coach Karen said, "Esten is just a phenomenal player that contributes in so many ways all the time that people don't see behind the scenes. We knew we could call on her. She was ready, everyone on the bench is ready, and we're proud of her to come in and bring us some tough serving that we needed. It was great to be able to go deeper on our bench and use everybody to come together and pull out a win."
Amani McArthur again led the game in hitting percentage with .667 for 11 kills. She also had six of Charlotte's eleven blocks. Sydney Rowan led the Niners in kills with 14. Wetterstrom had 23 assists, her 7th game this season above 20. After the game, Coach Karen said, "Middle Tennessee really challenged some areas we had worked on and knew that was coming. Any time your whole team hits .410, that's a credit to your setters and execution of the offense."
Next game
Charlotte's next series is down in Florida for their last road games of the season. They will be facing 1-6 Florida Atlantic at Noon on Sunday, March 7, and Monday, March 8.
