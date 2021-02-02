Charlotte closed out the double-header after losing the first game in a close five-set match, defeating Clemson 3-1 in the second match. Charlotte picked goes to 2-1 on the season.
Game 1
Following a Charlotte victory over Davidson, the Niners traveled to Clemson, looking to take down the Tigers, who were on a four-game win streak. Clemson started taking the lead at the beginning of set one, but Charlotte found themselves on top after a 9-0 run. The Niners went on to take set one 25-19. Set two also went Charlotte's way as the Niners went on a 10-0 run during the set.
The next two sets were taken by Clemson, both with a 21-25 score. Charlotte started the fifth set hot but lost the momentum and the lead due to a few errors. Clemson went on a 5-0 run and sealed the game, winning the fifth set 11-15.
This 2-3 loss for Charlotte was their eighth straight to Clemson. The biggest impact came from Emani Forster, who finished with a career-high for kills with 22. Foster also had six aces and 17 digs. Bethany Clayton also contributed well, ending with zero errors and eight kills.
Game 2
Charlotte looked to bounce back in game two following their loss. The first set was close the entire time and eventually was tied at 23. Charlotte was able to hold on and won set one by two. Charlotte took their momentum into set two and was nothing but dominant, winning 25-12. Charlotte was .462 hitting while Clemson was just -.065.
Clemson turned it around in set three while Charlotte found themselves struggling. Clemson took the lead, with the set coming to a close, but Charlotte began to crawl back into it. Clemson held on to a lead and won the set, bringing the game to 2-1.
Heading into set four, Charlotte was ready to close this game out after blowing a 2-0 lead in the previous match. Charlotte had their highest percentage and killed in any set all year thus far, with 22 kills on .526 hitting. They won the set 25-19 and took the match victory 3-1.
This is not only the fourth time Charlotte has beaten Clemson in their 25 game history but also the biggest Charlotte win against Clemson since the first time these two teams met back in 1979. A huge part of the Charlotte win was blocks as the Niners finished with 14 to the Tigers 4. Forster and Clayton combined for 11 of Charlotte's 14 blocks.
Freshman setter, Annika Thompson, leads the team in assists and earns more each game as she earned 20 against Davidson, 23 in game one against Clemson, and 24 in game two. Foster led the team again offensively with 20 kills and an ace. She also led the team in blocks with six.
"Overall, we did a lot of positive things. We did give away too many points tonight, that's for sure. I'd say about 40% of their points were off our errors, so I thought we gave away too much," said head coach Karen Weatherington. "You're going to learn a lot about your team in that second match with the adjustments being made. Winning is fun, but there's no better feeling than the feeling of getting better. That's where the real confidence comes from."
Next game:
Charlotte will travel to Huntington, W.V. next week to face Marshall for a Conference USA matchup. The Niners will face the Thundering Herd on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.