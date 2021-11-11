The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team hosted nationally-ranked Western Kentucky in a two-game series over the weekend. Charlotte dropped both matches 3-1 as their focus turned to the Conference USA (C-USA) Championships.
The 49ers won the first set in both matches. During Friday's matchup, the team took the opening set 25-20, marking the first time in program history that the 49ers had beaten a top 25 ranked team in a set.
"You got to beat the best to be the best," said Head Coach Karen Weatherington. "That is one of the best teams, hands down, 25-straight years in the country. We showed up and showed that we could play at that level, and we executed well, and that's what kept us in it. We're going to keep building on that."
WKU moved to an impressive 24-1 record on the year as Charlotte fell to 12-12. Both teams will be competing in the C-USA Championships that start on Nov. 19. The two sets that the 49ers took against the Hilltoppers were just two of only eight sets that WKU had lost all season.
Game 1:
Charlotte, fueled by the supportive and loud crowd, made history in the first set. Bethany Clayton, Nalani Lyde and Sydney Rowan came up big for the team in the first set. The 49ers took the set 25-20, which is the first time in program history, they won a set against a top-25 team in the nation.
"It was a really great crowd that fed us that energy in the first set," said Weatherington. "To come out and see good, high-level volleyball knowing were producing that here is a monumental moment for Charlotte and our team."
The 49ers battled in the next set but came up short 25-19. However, Western Kentucky carried the momentum over into the third set, jumping out to a 9-3 start in the third set. They held onto this lead to take the set 25-14 and allowed the Hilltoppers to boast a 2-1 set lead.
Western Kentucky closed things out in the fourth by controlling the set against Charlotte. Rowan had multiple kills for the 49ers, but it wouldn't be enough as they lost the fourth set 25-15.
Game 2:
Thes first set saw much of the same for the 49ers as they jumped out to an 11-3 lead over the Hilltoppers in the first set. Charlotte, led by Rowan and Lyde, fought hard to lead the 49ers to victory in the set 25-21.
The 49ers were off to a good start as they scored the first point in the tightly contested second set. This was the only set that saw Charlotte win the opening point. Both teams fought for the advantage, but as the set came to a close, it was tied at 19-19. Western Kentucky went on a 6-1 run to take the set 25-20 and tie up the match.
Charlotte could not get anything going in the following two sets as WKU went on multiple big runs to win it. Charlotte lost the sets 25-13 and 25-15.
Senior Day Spectacle:
Before the match on Sunday, Charlotte recognized their three seniors giving Sydney Rowan, Bethany Clayton and Maia Edwards framed jerseys to honor them for all their achievements with the program.
These three seniors have been focal points in building the program. There have been many significant moments in these players' careers, and they shared their favorite moments in their careers following their final home performance.
"Beating UAB in the tournament last year is my favorite," said Rowan. "It's the only time so far that we've won in the tournament, so it was really exciting. I think finally getting a win in the tournament and going to the second round I think was my favorite memory."
"My favorite career memory would probably be last season when we made it to the second round of the C-USA tournament when we beat UAB in five," said Clayton.
The seniors are forever thankful for all that the Charlotte faithful has given them.
"Marshall was also a really good game for us; I think it was the same energy and same vibe and everything, just love, support, and just that Niner fire," said Edwards.
Statistics:
Rowan had a strong weekend with 31 kills getting 13 on Friday and 18 on Sunday. She also had an ace in each of the two matches. Nalani Lyde also had a great weekend, tallying 21 kills, four blocks, and two aces. She played a significant role in the 49ers taking the two sets over the weekend.
Next Up:
"We have had some big players step up and make big plays. It's been a long, whole year of volleyball, and I love that we're still playing with lots of passion, playing at a high level, and we'll take that with us to Norfolk," said Weatherington.
The C-USA tournament begins on Friday, Nov. 19, with Charlotte taking on Rice in Norfolk, VA, in the first round.
