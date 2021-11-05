The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team entered their final regular-season series hosting the 17th ranked Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The 49ers have been successful at home this season and will look to keep it up this weekend.
The team is 6-1 at home so far this season, but now Charlotte will face a test at home in the 22-1 nationally ranked Hilltoppers squad. The 49ers have to execute at a high level if they hope to come out on top.
"Tough serving and blocking will be the fundamental key to our success," said Head Coach Karen Weatherington. "They [WKU] have one of the most efficient offenses in division one volleyball and contend with all the top teams. It's an opportunity for us to come out and match them point for point playing Niner fire defense."
Setting the Stage:
Charlotte has had ups and downs all season long as they sit 12-10 overall and 5-5 in the conference. However, Charlotte has a home-court advantage on their side against WKU, which may prove very important.
"We're thrilled for our opportunity to finish conference play at home," said Weatherington. "Obviously, WKU is a very formidable opponent, but we match up well. They are a high-quality team that we are always excited to play. We have great respect for the tradition that they bring to the league. We're looking forward to showing up; really make sure we execute and try to win a match off WKU."
Charlotte is coming off being swept by the Florida International Panthers last week in Miami, Florida. The back-to-back losses snapped their hopes of extending their two-game winning streak.
While it wasn't good news for the team as a whole, Sydney Rowan broke the school's all-time career attacks record. She also topped her attempts in a game with 88 last Saturday.
These matchups against the Hilltoppers will determine if the 49ers make the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament. Only four teams make the conference tournament, two from each division, and Charlotte sits third in the East division. The team will need to take care of business at home, and Middle Tennesse State has to drop both matchups against Old Dominion.
While Charlotte has only taken one loss at home, WKU has only taken one loss this whole season. They sit at 22-1, with 19 of their wins being clean sweeps. WKU has overcome nearly every challenge they have faced, including knocking off No. 25 Notre Dame.
WKU is on a 15-game winning streak, with ten of their last 11 against C-USA opponents. This season, the Hilltoppers are one of only two undefeated teams against C-USA opponents, as they are 10-0.
Players to Watch:
The 49ers will rely on fifth-year outside hitter Sydney Rowan to lead the way for the squad. Rowan has had an outstanding season as she is only the eighth player in Charlotte history to join the 1,000 kills and digs club. She has 314 kills and 230 digs on the season, so expect her to produce at a high level for the team this weekend.
Charlotte sophomore outsider hitter, Emani' Foster has been significant for the team all year long. Among all players in C-USA, Foster is third in both hitting percentage, kills and fourth in points per set. However, if the 49ers hope to come out on top, they will need her to step up in a major way.
Senior WKU middle hitter Lauren Matthews has been one of the best scorers in C-USA this season. She sits first in C-USA for hitting a percentage at a 49% clip which is 8.8% more than any other player. In addition, Matthews is fourth in C-USA for kills and kills per set this season.
Another key player for Western Kentucky is fifth-year setter Nadia Dieudonne, who leads all C-USA in assists per set. Her 803 assists rank fourth in C-USA with an average of 11 per set. The 49ers will have to slow her down in the series.
Game Information:
The series will get underway on Friday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m, and the second game will take place on Sunday, Nove. 7, at noon on Charlotte's senior day. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will take place inside the confines of Halton Arena.
