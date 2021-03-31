After a shortened season with only one senior on the team, Charlotte's volleyball team will participate in the Conference USA tournament for the third time in four years after missing it during the 2019 season this week. Charlotte will play UAB for their first-round matchup.
The Niners persevered through a difficult season and came out as one of the conference's best teams.
The 49ers earned the second seed in the C-USA East Division after finishing the regular season with a 9-3 record in conference play and 12-4. Charlotte concluded the regular season with a 3-1 victory (19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18) over UNCW. Despite falling in the first set, the team rallied around each other and won the next three sets behind Emani Foster and Sydney Rowan, who recorded 22 and 20 kills, respectively. Rowan was the lone senior on the team.
The squad this season has drastically improved on past seasons. In terms of winning percentage, this is Charlotte's best in the program's recent history, ending the regular season on a seven-game winning streak and having four series sweeps against conference foes. The 49ers also went undefeated in Halton Arena, going 7-0 at home.
"It was great to be challenged at home quite often to see a lot of different styles of play and knowing that we were able to adjust and make changes as we played through those last few matches and were successful," said Head Coach Karen Weatherington. "We were able to fine-tune our offense continually and really improve defensively."
Charlotte started the year 3-2 after splitting the series against Clemson and Marshall. They followed this up with a two-game sweep over FIU before losing back-to-back games to Western Kentucky, a turning point in the season.
At 5-4, the 49ers won seven straight games to end the season without a single match reaching the fifth set. This win streak includes three straight two-game series sweeps against Old Dominion, Florida Atlantic, and Middle Tennessee.
The 49ers' most recent performance against the Seahawks best represents this team's resilience. Entering the match on March 26, Charlotte hadn't played in 11 days, and the rust showed early. They lost the opening set and fell behind 10-6 in the second set but earned nine of the next 11 points and never looked back. Charlotte went on to win the second set and dominated the next two to win the match.
Charlotte hasn't lost a match in over a month since their series against the undefeated and now nationally ranked Western Kentucky. The 49ers lost 3-0 in both matches but narrowly lost in numerous sets that resulted in these outcomes.
"The top of our league is very, very talented. Western Kentucky had a big win over Big 12 West Virginia a few weeks following that," said Weatherington. "It was really a confidence boost that we learned that we could contend with the highest level of play in our conference."
Persevering through adversity will be key to having success in a neutral environment like conference tournaments. Playing to the team's strengths will be crucial to the success in the upcoming tournament games. This includes blocking shots, acing on serves, and striking at the right time.
Looking ahead
Looking ahead to the first round of the conference tournament, Charlotte will face off against UAB, who garnered an 8-7 record and went 7-5 against conference opponents. This will be the first matchup of the season between these two teams. Game time is set for Apr. 1 at 8 p.m. in Hattiesburg, Miss.
The Blazers have integrated a new offensive system with the new coaching staff this season. They have a talented outside hitter in Fernanda Maida, who has 256.5 points and 223 kills on the year.
At this point in the season, it's about taking it one game at a time and not overlooking the current opponent.
"Any team you play is a challenge because now it's survive and advance so you really have to come and play the game well on your side," said Weatherington.
The road to winning the conference will most likely go through Western Kentucky. To be the best, you have to beat the best. Charlotte will try to work their way to the C-USA Championship this weekend as a potential semifinals matchup would be on Friday and the Championship on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.