Charlotte volleyball lost 3-1 in the first round of the Conference USA (C-USA) tournament on Friday, Nov. 19, against Rice, ending their season with a 12-13 record overall and 5-7 in conference.
"It was really a fun match," said Charlotte head coach Karen Weatherington. "It was a really valiant effort by our team. This week we decided to turn our adversity into challenges, and our challenges into opportunities and our team responded with everything they had. I thought we competed to the best of our ability and raised our level to another place I hadn't seen us."
First set
Rice took the first set with a score of 25-19 off of a few errors from the Niners. Two kills from senior Bethany Clayton tied the first set at 7-7. After a four-point run from the Owls, fifth-year Sydney Rowan stacked three kills alongside a block from junior Nelani Lyde set the score a little closer, with the Niners trailing 13-11. The Owls had a run that Rowan stopped, but ultimately they took the set with the six-point advantage.
Second set
Charlotte retaliated and amped up the heat, taking the second set with a score of 26-24. The set was the first the Niners have taken over the Owls since 2017. The Niners took advantage 17-14 after a kill by Lyde and a solo block from junior Amani McArthur. McArthur notched two more kills, setting the lead at 20-17.
The Owls kept up the fight to tie it at 24-24, but ultimately a service error and strong presence from Rowan with a throw down ended the set at 26-24.
"It was such a team effort that they really stuck to the game plan," said Weatherington on the second set. "They came out and responded with everything they were supposed to do. We had great execution offensively and defensively. Our blocking turned things around."
Third set
The Owls took the lead early within the third set at 11-7. A kill from Clayton set the score at 12-10, inching the Niners closer to the lead. After four points being gained by Rowan and Clayton, the Niners stood within two of the Owls at 19-17. A four-point lead from Rice shot the score up to 23-17. A kill by sophomore Lara Kretschmer ended the scoring for the Niners, and the Owls took the set with a 25-20 lead.
Fourth and final set
The Niners took the lead early in the set at 3-2, but ultimately the Owls caught up quickly with an 11-point run. Rowan had two kills, and McArthur had one to set the deficit at 20-13. Rowan had the last kill of her career, setting her high at 1,554. Rice took the set and the match with a score of 25-16.
"I'm pretty emotional about the finish. Every day has been a joy with this group," said Weatherington about the 2021 season.
"This team fought our battles. We stood together and locked arms. I think it's the first time I really saw Charlotte volleyball as a sisterhood because of the energy, passion and work ethic they put in," she added. "I'm sad to see it come to a close because I know we have so much more in us. We have so much more in our future. I don't want to let this one go. The whole program is so much better for it."
Western Kentucky went on to win the C-USA championship as they beat Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.