The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team led by seniors Sydney Rowan and Bethany Clayton set career highs in the team's sweep of Marshall. The 49ers won on Friday, Oct. 22, 3-2, then followed it up with a 3-0 victory on Saturday, Oct. 23.
"We just rose to the occasion, and I could tell when we came out that we were ready to take it to Marshall. We've been playing with incredible confidence, a really selfless style of play, and they put that together today," said Head Coach Karen Weatherington.
Friday night's match was a "dig pink match," raising awareness for breast cancer, which hit close to home for Coach Weatherington due to her mother being a breast cancer survivor. Her mother was in attendance and got to witness a thrilling five-set match that went down to the wire.
"To wear pink and see my mom, being a survivor, in the stands means everything to bring awareness to breast cancer. This is the first time my mom has seen us play this match, which means that Marshall is our big rival. It was an emotional, high-intensity match," said Weatherington.
Personal records and school records
In Friday night's match, star outside hitter Rowan set a personal record of 31 kills; this put her in the NCAA's exclusive 30 kill club. She followed that performance with 22 kills on Saturday in just a three-sets. With her play, she would earn Conference USA player of the week honors.
"Her competitive drive and mental fortitude are what make her an exceptional athlete," said Weatherington. "Her passion for the game and desire for everyone to succeed is what makes her a great teammate. It is such a blessing to honor her 1,000 career digs the day after she joins the NCAA's illustrious 30 kill club with 31 over Marshall," said Weatherington.
In Saturday's match, fellow outside hitter Clayton had an outstanding performance, more than doubling her personal record for digs in a match with 11. She was all over the pace in Saturday's game and made a critical impact.
Game 1:
This match was everything you could have hoped for in a rival matchup. This game went back and forth, with each team trading blows in hopes of gaining the edge.
Marshall took the opening set 25-20 before the 49ers fought back and took the following two sets, 25-19 and 25-18. The Herd answered back, taking set four 25-20.
The fifth set was a tightly contested one that the 49ers rallied back and took 15-12, the Niners led 8-5 in the fifth set, but the Herd regained the lead by going on a 5-0 run to give them a 10-8 lead. Both teams battled back and forth before the 49ers retook the lead 12-11, which forced a timeout by Marshall. The crowd got into the contest helping to will Charlotte to close things out, winning the game 15-12.
"That was an all-time high," said Weatherington. "I think the 7th man when the crowd went crazy, and the music pushed us to the point where we were charismatic like we got this and we have support behind us, and everybody wants us to win, I think when we stepped back on the floor, and that pink crowd went crazy it was just what we needed to push us over the top."
Game 2:
The 49ers carried over the momentum from Friday's contest into Saturday to sweep the Herd. The crowd was just as loud and energetic, once again helping to cheer Charlotte on to victory.
The Niners won in three sets, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-19. Even though Charlotte controlled most of the contest, Marshall kept battling, but it wouldn't be enough for the aggressive 49er attack.
Saturday's match was a flawless team effort that showcased how good the 49ers can be when they are all on the same page, playing in tune with each other like a well-oiled machine. As a result, the 49ers got the weekend sweep over the Herd as we near the end of the season.
Statistics:
Charlotte had 180 total points on the weekend, while Marshall only had 157. The 49ers also had a total of 126 kills compared to the Thundering Herd's 105. The Niners also led in aces, recording ten while Marshall only accumulated five.
Rowan had an outstanding 52 kills over the weekend in what was an exceptional performance. In addition, sophomore libero Sophie Whalen had 38 digs in the series, which was huge for the team down the stretch.
Up Next:
The 49ers hit the road to face Florida International Panthers in Miami, FL. This will be the team's final road series of the season. Both series games will start at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30.
