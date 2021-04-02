Charlotte's volleyball team had to wait over a year for their 2021 season. They made the most of it, however.
The 49ers ended their regular season with a 12-4 record and went 9-3 in Conference USA play. In addition, they went 7-0 at home.
On Wednesday, the team raked in numerous awards for the 2021 season. Emani' Foster won C-USA Freshman of the Year. She won the Freshman of the Week award six times throughout the season, which set a school record. She was also named to the All-Freshman team.
"Emani' Foster has been the epitome of what a freshman season looks like in an elite-level player," said Charlotte Head Coach Karen Weatherington on Foster in a release. "Her numbers and skills speak to what she's able to be as a player, but her work ethic and volleyball mind off the court really contribute to so many different aspects of why we've seen such excellence."
Weatherington took home an award herself, winning Coach of the Year for the first time in her tenure at Charlotte. A couple of her highlights in 2021 include leading the 49ers to their best overall win percentage since 1980 (.750). The team only had one senior on the roster.
"I'm very, very honored and blessed. When you get coach of the year, it's an award that makes Verna coach of the year, Ana coach of the year, Tracy coach of the year, Sean coach of the year, it's everybody in our administration that's put the weight, support and resources around us to help a team be successful," said Weatherington.
Rowan, the lone senior, was named to Second Team All-Conference. She was second on the team in kills with 194, only behind Foster. Rowan also crossed the 1,000-kill mark in late January.
Sophomore Amani McArthur was also named to Second Team All-Conference. She won back-to-back All-Defensive Player of the Week during the year. In addition to Foster being named to the All-Freshman team, Lara Kretschmer was also named to the team. She played in all 16 matches in 2021 and also had a team-high 67 blocks.
Charlotte won their first C-USA game against UAB but lost the following the day to Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.