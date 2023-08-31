The Charlotte 49ers have completely revamped their football program since they stepped into the Jerry Richardson Stadium in November 2022 against Louisiana Tech University.
Under an entirely new coaching staff led by Head Coach Biff Poggi, the 49ers also welcome over 50 new players from all over the country, most via the transfer portal.
With so much unfamiliarity, what should fans expect from Charlotte in their first season in the American Athletic Conference (AAC)?
Who is Biff Poggi?
The career journey of the new lead man for the 49ers is one for the books. Poggi's first documented football experience began when he played offensive lineman for the University of Pittsburgh from 1978-1979. Although his playing career didn't stick around long, Poggi's love for the game found him still wanting to be involved with the sport.
Poggi started his first job at The Citadel as an assistant before landing his next opportunity with Gilman School in Maryland. After 19 years in the works, Poggi built one of the top high school programs in the process, reaching 13 conference championships.
Looking for another challenge, Poggi went up the road to another high school in Maryland called Saint Frances Academy, where he turned yet another program around rather quickly.
He has spent the last two years working as the associate head coach of the University of Michigan under one of the best coaches in college football, Jim Harbaugh. With his evident experience in rebuilding programs, Poggi is now at Charlotte, hoping to repeat history.
Brand new team
After going 3-9 overall in the 2022 season, it was important for the 49ers to bring in new talent to start this new era.
Following the departure of record-setting quarterback Chris Reynolds and top-notch receiver Grant DuBose, the 49ers regrouped to gather a new group of players to fill the missing pieces.
In the offensive line, Charlotte welcomed eight Division 1 transfers with the height and weight that the 49ers needed.
New conference
Charlotte has spent the last eight years in Conference USA (C-USA) but will make their first appearance in the AAC for the 2023 season. They will also be celebrating the football program's 10th anniversary.
The 49ers took a huge step up the ladder, as not only does the revenue and recognition increase for the program, but so does the competition.
Making the move with Charlotte from C-USA are five other members of the conference: Florida Atlantic University, University of North Texas, Rice University, University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Texas at San Antonio.
The new programs Charlotte will now have to face are East Carolina University, University of Memphis, Naval Academy, Southern Methodist University, University of South Florida, Temple University, Tulane University and the University of Tulsa.
According to CBS Sports & Athlon Sports, the 49ers are expected to finish in last place.
Ready to destroy expectations
According to ESPN analytics, the 49ers are only supposed to win three games this year, their same win total from a season ago.
It is clear that the public perception of Charlotte this year is to not be a competitive team, but that is not stopping both Poggi and his team from backing down from the challenge to prove the naysayers wrong.
Poggi has been very adamant about the blatant disrespect of his program, and he has let the media know he is not happy about it.
"That's it? Three questions? Maybe that's because you have us ranked last, that's all what you think of us," said Poggi at the AAC Media Day as he slapped the podium. "We get that message, thank you."
Loaded backfield
If there is one part of the 49ers roster that is making noise, it is their running backs.
One of the few returning Niners is Shadrick Byrd, the redshirt junior who thrives on his versatility. Byrd has over 1600 yards in his career, along with 10 touchdowns and will be relied on heavily this year to be a key contributor.
To pair with the veteran, Charlotte has also snagged their highest-rated recruit in program history earlier this year with Durell Robinson. Robinson is a true freshman but is expected to have a large role in this offense by complimenting Byrd's skillset well.
According to Poggi, he wants to be confident with running the ball. "Offensively, we are going to run the football, very simple," said Poggi.
First game
Charlotte kicks off their season on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. in Jerry Richardson Stadium against South Carolina State University. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+, where the 49ers look to start their new era on the right note.