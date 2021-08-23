Welcome to "what you need to know," a new segment from the Niner Times sports staff that keeps you updated on everything that happened within the Charlotte 49er athletic program.
Let's look at what happened last week as Charlotte 49er teams took the field for the first time this season.
The 49ers partner with a local brewing company for new beer
There is a new beer in town, and it bears the Charlotte 49ers logo. The 49ers and LEARFIELD partnered with Cabarrus Brewing Company to create a series of special craft beers, the first being "Gold Rush Gold Lager." Cabarrus Brewing Company and select Harris Teeter locations in the Charlotte Metro area will sell the beer. It will be widely available starting Aug. 30.
"As a partner and our founding brewer, I'm beyond excited about joining with Charlotte Athletics and creating a series of beers that will reflect the Niner spirit," said Cabarrus Brewing Company co-owner and founding brewer Jason McKnight, who is also a Charlotte alum.
Charlotte women's soccer kicks off season with a win
After making a magical run to the conference championship a few months ago, Charlotte's women's soccer team opened the 2021 season with a win over Kennesaw St. on Thursday, Aug. 19, by a score of 1-0. Check out the full story at ninertimes.com.
The 49ers' second game against Appalachian State was set for Sunday, Aug. 22 but was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues. They will host Gardner-Webb (Thursday) and Wofford (Sunday).
Charlotte men's soccer gears up for their first game
Charlotte's men's soccer team is set to kick off the 2021 season as they travel up North to face Maryland this Thursday, Aug. 26. After losing to North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA tournament last season, the 49ers will look to have another stellar season. The 49ers finished second in Conference USA, right behind last year's champions, Marshall.
In their two preseason games, the 49ers beat No. 15 Virginia Tech 1-0 and then shut out Winthrop 4-0 on Aug. 21.
Charlotte volleyball kicks off-season
Charlotte's volleyball team is also coming off an impressive season. Several stars will return from last season, including Emani Foster, who earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year in the Spring.
The 49ers begin their season with the Charlotte Invitational, hosting Xavier, Colorado and South Carolina State. The 49ers play their first game adjacent Xavier on Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m.
