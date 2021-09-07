After a historic weekend for multiple sports, we recap everything that "you need to know" after an action-packed weekend. Let's see what happened this week in the world of Charlotte athletics.
Charlotte Football pulls off a historic victory against Duke
The Charlotte 49ers started the 2021 season by hosting the Duke Blue Devils on Friday, Sept. 3, in Jerry Richardson Stadium. Duke was the first power-five team to venture and play in Charlotte. The game saw both teams going back and forth, but the 49ers came out on top in the end.
Fifth-year senior quarterback Chris Reynolds led the 49ers down the field to take a 31-28 lead late in the fourth quarter. The score sealed the game with a victory to start the season for the team. Check out the full story on ninertimes.com.
The 49ers will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. inside the confines of Jerry Richardson Stadium, as the team will host the Gardener-Webb Bulldogs.
Charlotte Quarterback Chris Reynolds named C-USA Offensive Player of the week
Chris Reynolds was a key in the win against the Blue Devils and produced at a high level. Reynolds threw for 324 yards along with three touchdown passes. The two-time captain also ran for a fourth touchdown in the game.
That’s our guy!! #GoldStandard #PEEP ⛏ https://t.co/3lJFRw0WgK pic.twitter.com/PBfEDYoBty— 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 (@CharlotteFTBL) September 6, 2021
This is the second time that Reynolds has won the prestigious award in his illustrious career at Charlotte. His first award came in 2019 in a comeback win against the Mean Green of North Texas.
Sydney Rowan makes history while leading Charlotte volleyball to Windy City Classic crown
The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team traveled to Chicago to participate in the Windy City Classic on Sept. 3 and 4. The team dropped their first game to North Dakota State but bounced back with wins against Niagara and Chicago State to win the tournament. For the recap, click here.
Fifth-year senior Sydney Rowan was named MVP of the tournament as she recorded 25 digs and 45 kills. Rowan joined elite company during the tournament as she is now the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 kills and digs.
Charlotte now boasts a record of 4-2 on the year and will be back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 8, as they travel to Elon to play the Phoenix.
Charlotte Men's Soccer wins thriller against Seattle University
The Charlotte men's soccer team hosted Seattle
University at home in TransAmerica field on Thursday, Sept. 2. The 49ers saw themselves down 1-0 going into the halftime break against the Redhawks. However, the team came out of the halftime break firing at all cylinders to take the come from behind win 3-2.
About last night…#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/D7M1wthhjB— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) September 3, 2021
All three goals for Charlotte came from different scorers in what was a team effort. Joe Brito, Kameron Lacey, and Ian Pilcher each scored in the second half of play to secure the club's second win of the season. The win is the first come-from-behind victory for the team since Sept. 24, 2019.
The team will be back in action on Friday, Sept. 10, as the 49ers host the Rams of VCU in the TransAmerica field. The game will kick off at 7 p.m.
