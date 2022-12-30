The Charlotte men's basketball defeated the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders 82-67 on Thursday, Dec. 29, inside Halton Arena.
The 49ers' record improved to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA (C-USA) play, with the victory, bouncing back from their loss to the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Dec. 22.
Charlotte redshirt junior guard Brice Williams recorded a career-high 31 points leading the way for the 49ers.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said Williams' performance was a catalyst for the victory.
"What Brice did tonight is what we see him do in practice all the time. We always say that the way you practice is the way you need to play, and he did that tonight," said Sanchez.
First half
After the first seven minutes of play, both teams were looking to gain control, with the game tied at 12 apiece.
At the 7:38 mark, the 49ers started to pull away, gaining an eight-point lead, the biggest of the half. Williams hit a pair of buckets and free throws, putting the 49ers up.
The Blue Raiders battled back, making it a one-point game heading into the break, taking a one-point lead before Williams nailed a buzzer beater giving the 49ers the lead.
HALF | CLT 33 MT 32Big time at the buzzer from Brice.he has 11. pic.twitter.com/E3EeiWvsoT— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 29, 2022
The 49ers held the advantage at halftime with a 33-32 lead over the Blue Raiders.
Second half
Out of the break, the 49ers extended their lead to four off baskets from Igor Miličić Jr. and Aly Khalifa.
Aly with four this half.pretty good. pic.twitter.com/T8q1drF3g7— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 30, 2022
At the 11:34 mark, the Blue Raiders took a 50-47 lead off a Jestin Porter layup.
The 49ers closed the door on the Blue Raiders with a 16-2 run in the next five minutes of the half. The run pushed the 49er lead to 12 with 6:01 remaining in the game.
The game finished as Williams tacked on nine more points halting a Blue Raiders comeback. The 49ers held onto the win by a final score of 82-67.
Top performers
Williams finished the night with a career-high of 31 points on an efficient 9-11 shooting from the field. He was a deadeye at the stripe going 11-13.
2 of 31.#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/M2gthHpobT— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) December 30, 2022
Accompanying Williams was Lu'Cye Patterson with 15 points while being crucial at the line for the 49ers as he made six from the line.
Khalifa recorded 12 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-13 from the field. He was a significant factor in the paint for the 49ers throughout the contest, with a solid two blocks.
Next up
The 49ers will be back in action on Saturday, Dec. 31, as they finish off their home stand against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Halton Arena, as the contest will be available to stream on ESPN+.