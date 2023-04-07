The Charlotte women’s golf team competed in The Bruzzy April 1-2 in Okla. On the first day, the 49ers tied for No. 5 of 15 before falling to No. 12 of 16 on the second day.
Tournament Recap from The Bruzzy ⛏️Congrats to @KaiGolfHQ for a Top-10 finish in a stacked field lead by her 68 in round 2!Now onto Conference 🤙#GoldStandard | #GolfStandard pic.twitter.com/qGoh6qZPSD— Charlotte Women's Golf (@CharlotteWGolf) April 3, 2023
Day one
The girls kicked off round one with Kaiyuree Moodley and Caitlin Evans-Brand, scoring a pair of three-over 73.
For Moodley’s 73, she made four birdies with two on each side. Evans-Brand made a birdie on the par-four 18th.
Maia Samuelsson and Polina Marina followed behind them with a couple of six-over 76’s, each shooting 82 (+12). In each of their six-overs, Marina and Samuelsson scored a birdie.
Jette Schulze struggled at the end of day one with an 83 (+13).
Moodley continued her efforts in the second round with a two-under 68, scoring three birdies and one bogey.
Marina came in behind Moodley with a two-over 72 and three birdies.
Just as in the first round, Evans-Brand scored another three-over 73, adding a birdie on the par-five sixth.
On the par 70 course, Samuelsson had a four-over 74.
The struggle continued for Schulze at the end of round two with an 82 (+12).
Day two
Moodley hit a birdie on her opening hole, par five sixth, which helped her to finish the round with a four-over 74.
Moodley finished the tournament tied for seventh overall.
Schulze followed with a seven-over 77. She recorded a team-best three birdies.
Samuelsson also followed Moodley with a nine-over 79, hitting two more shots to gain a birdie on each side.
Evans-Brand and Marina struggled at the end, both hitting an 82 (+12). Evans-Brand scored a birdie on the par four ninth.
Takeaways
The 49ers started the tournament with momentum as they cut down on their shots by 11 from the first to the second round.
Moodley was the only player from Charlotte on the leaderboard for the par three coming in second with a 2.88 and one birdie. She also tied for fifth individually after day one.
Charlotte was not able to keep up with the momentum as they fell to No. 12 on the second day, with Evans-Brand and Marina both scoring an 82 (+12).
Up next
The 49ers will travel to Florida for the Conference USA tournament at PGA National that will take place on April 13-15.