Despite all their efforts, the Niners couldn’t seem to get a victory at the start of the season but when they faced Campbell they were easily the best team on the court. Charlotte outscored Campbell 38-14 in the second half, giving the 49ers a 62-42 victory.
Charlotte didn’t look great in the first half, trailing 28-24 at halftime. In the first quarter, the offense looked good, shooting 57% from the field and scoring 18 points. The solid offense wasn’t enough to out-do Charlotte's poor defense. Charlotte allowed 19 points from Campbell on 54% shooting in the first quarter.
Charlotte’s defense really turned it around in the second quarter as they only allowed nine points from Campbell in the quarter which is the first time Charlotte has held a team to single digits in a quarter this entire season. Unfortunately, while Charlotte’s defense was clicking, their offense struggled. In the second quarter the Niners shot 8% from the field, scoring just six points, four of which came from free throws.
Charlotte’s defense didn’t slow down after the first half. Despite the second quarter being the first where Charlotte held a team to single digits all season, Charlotte went on to do the same thing in the next two quarters. Taya Bolden came into the game as Charlotte’s biggest threat and seemed to have her way with the Niners at first. She had nine points and seven rebounds in the first half but it seemed by halftime, Charlotte had her figured out.
In the second half, Bolden had just four rebounds and the Charlotte defense held her to zero points. Offensively and defensively, Charlotte got it done on both ends of the floor in the third quarter, outscoring Campbell 22-9. The first 16 points of the quarter all came from Octavia Jett-Wilson while the next six came from Jada McMillian. The combined 22 points from these two combined with the all-around stellar defense from Charlotte gave them a 46-37 lead going into the fourth.
The 49er defense was almost as good as it gets in the 4th quarter, only allowing one made shot. The Charlotte offense didn’t slow down much, scoring 16 points and extending the Charlotte lead 20 and giving Charlotte their first win of the season.
Notable Performances:
Senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson led the Niners against UNC on Sunday, and had a performance just as dominant against Campbell. The most important part about Jett-Wilson’s contribution to the team was the fact that she changed the whole team’s momentum. At halftime, Charlotte was down 28-24 but Jett-Wilson went off from the start of the third quarter, scoring all 16 consecutive points for Charlotte, giving them a 12-point lead and the momentum to beat Campbell.
After those 16 points, Charlotte used that moment from Jett-Wilson and outscored Campbell 22-5 through the rest of the game.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra spoke highly about Jett-Wilson’s impact in the game.
“I thought today we were just incredible and I think Octavia Jett-Wilson was the leader in that,” said Coach Consuegra. “We put her on number eleven who was a great player for them and she kind of set the tone and made it tough for her to catch, tough for her to find room and then everybody kind of fell in line.”
With Jazmin Harris not playing, Sierra McCullough was the starter at the center position and was just two points and a rebound short of a double-double against Campbell. Coach Consuegra seemed very pleased with McCullough’s play as a starter.
“Certainly I’m very proud of Sierra McCullough getting her first start at the five position today, almost having a double double. I mean that kid is just getting better and better every day, every week, and just defensively I thought she was just stellar,” said Coach Consuegra.
Things to take away from this game:
This was a huge game for Charlotte. Now that they have their first win under their belt, there has to be a sense of confidence going forward, especially defensively. It seems Charlotte has really hit their stride defensively which was key in their victory and be crucial to turning their season around so they can win more games. With the defensive play shown against Campbell, Charlotte has the potential to beat almost anybody but only time will tell if they can keep this dominant defense going. Their next matchup is against 2-3 Davidson. A win here will show Charlotte is a force to be reckoned with. In order to win, Charlotte will need to perform on both ends of the floor, which Charlotte has shown this whole season, although usually coming up short of the win.
When do they play next?
The Charlotte 49ers come back to Halton Arena for a home game against the 2-3 Davidson Wildcats. They face off on Tuesday, Dec. 15 for a 6 p.m. matchup that can be watched on YouTube Live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.