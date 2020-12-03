After their second straight close loss on Monday, losing 73-80 to the Clemson Tigers, the 0-2 49ers Women's Basketball team face off against the 2-1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are on a two-game win streak.
A win against the Deacons will not only be the 49ers first win of the season but will also be Head Coach Cara Consuegra’s 100th home game victory. The 49ers are looking to repeat the performance they had in their road opener last year against Wake Forest where the 49ers took a 77-65 victory.
“I think there is confidence knowing that we have beaten them before but I do think they are playing very differently and we’re playing very differently. So it’s hard to compare last year to this year. It’s a new year and a new team,” said Coach Consuegra.
Players to watch:
Freshman guard Jacee Busick is a player to keep an eye out for in her third game for the 49ers. In her first two starts, she is averaging 13.5 points per game and is shooting a team-best 62.5% from the three point line. She led the team against Clemson in threes, hitting three of four including a three pointer at the buzzer before halftime.
The 49ers need to look out for Deacon's senior forward Ivana Raca, who leads her team in field goals made, three pointers made and defensive rebounds. Raca has looked great all around so far but has also given up ten turnovers this season. The key to stopping her will be forcing turnovers which 49ers center, Jazmin Harris, has proven she can do with four steals and five blocks on the season.
Keys to a Charlotte win:
The key to a Charlotte win will be scoring off turnovers. In the Deacon’s two wins, they only allowed 14 and 15 points off turnovers but in their loss to Arkansas, it was the 26 points off turnovers that really gave Arkansas the edge.
“It’s gonna come down to a better effort for us on the defensive end,” said Coach Consuegra.
Charlotte will also look to stay consistent on the offensive end. After putting up 141 points in their first two games, it will be important to score early and often.
“This team this year has a lot more weapons and has an opportunity to have a lot more flow on offense,” said Coach Consuegra.
Another key for a 49ers win is limiting the three ball. The 49ers have only allowed 27.8% of their opponent’s three to fall. Davidson and Missouri State allowed Wake Forest to make 41.2% of their threes which were costly in their losses. When Arkansas allowed Wake Forest to make 38.9% of their three pointers in the first half, the two teams were evenly matched and the Deacon’s trailed just two at the half. In the second half, Arkansas only allowed one of Wake Forest’s ten three point attempts to fall and Arkansas outscored them 56-42.
Gametime is set for Dec. 2 at 6p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
