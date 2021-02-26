After severe weather conditions canceled last weekend's games against UTSA, the 49ers are back in action this week in Halton Arena in the Niners and Miners' battle.
"We are disappointed not to get to play, there is no doubt about it, but we found the positives in it," head coach Cara Consuegra said in her mid-week interview.
Charlotte deserved some rest after back-to-back overtime victories against Old Dominion. Octavia Jett-Wilson is coming off a historic series against the Monarchs, where she scored a career-high 42 points and joined the 1000-point club. You can read more about her historic performance here.
Players to watch for the 49ers
After her recent performances, Octavia Jett-Wilson will play a key role in Charlotte's success moving forward. She has been the focal point of the offense recently, shooting the ball at an efficient rate. She will need to get off to a quick start against a UTEP team 12-4 in conference play. If she can get to her spots and push the pace, this will be when the 49ers are at their best.
The other player to watch is Jada McMillian. After sitting out the first contest against Old Dominion due to an injury, McMillian helped her team come away with the second win against the Monarchs. She shoots the ball at 53% and gets to the free-throw line at a high rate as well. Alongside Jett-Wilson, these two combines for just shy of 50% of the teams scoring, so it will take both of them having great games to knock off the Miners.
Players to watch for UTEP
Katia Gallegos is the only player for the Miners to average double-digit scoring, but she does so at a high level. She averages 15 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game. Gallegos shoots 37% from the three-point line and shoots them often. Keeping her off of the three-point line will be a point of emphasis for the 49ers in this series.
The other player to watch for the Miners is Michelle Pruitt. Having only started in one game for the Miners, she is their most efficient scorer on the team. She shoots the ball around 60% and rebounds the ball at a high level.
Keys to a 49er Victory
The key to the series is how well the 49ers rebound. In the first game against Old Dominion, Head Coach Cara Consuegra said her team was getting out-rebounded because they weren't boxing out. This is going to be a critical component to success in the series.
Another key will be how well the team shoots the three. UTEP is one of the best interior defensive teams in the conference, so most of the open opportunities will come from outside the arc for the 49ers. Rebounding and shooting the three-ball well will be crucial to Charlotte's success against UTEP.
The 49ers tip-off at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 27. The games can be seen on the 49ers' YouTube channel. Friday's game can be heard on ESPN 730 The Game.
