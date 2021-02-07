After losing two hard-fought games against Western Kentucky, the 49ers looked to bounce back when they came home to face Middle Tennessee. Despite being without Jada McMillian in the second game, the 49ers came together and found a way to persevere and win the game.
Game 1
In game one, the third quarter proved to be costly for Charlotte as the Blue Raiders outscored the Niners 29-19, leading to Middle Tennessee winning game one in Halton Arena by a score of 77-70.
In the first game, Middle Tennessee shot a collective 47% from the field and over 40% from the three-point line. Anastasia Wilson had 28 points in the first game for the Blue Raiders and forced a few Charlotte turnovers as well.
Deja Cage and Courtney Whitson added 17 points and 14 points respectively in what was a stellar scoring performance for Middle Tennessee.
Octavia Jett-Wilson had 18 points for the 49ers and shot a very efficient 10-11 from the stripe. Jada McMillian and Mariah Linney added a combined 32 points and six rebounds between the two of them.
Although the 49ers came up short in the first bout, Head Coach Cara Consuegra was confident in her team and felt they could make a few adjustments that would turn the tide in their favor come game two.
Game 2
The rematch was as thrilling as the first matchup but with a different outcome as the 49ers bested the Blue Raiders, 82-72.
In the second game, the 49ers came out shooting a very efficient rate and finished the game shooting around 45% from the field. The 49ers also got to the free-throw line often as well and cashed in 80.6% of the time in this game.
Jett-Wilson added 21 points to back up her 18-point performance in the first game and made 10 free throws again this game, shooting 10-11 again. Without McMillian, the bench for the Niners had to step up, and they did just that.
Jazmin Harris and Tamia Davis added a combined 35 points for the 49ers in this game to really give the team the boost they needed to win.
Charlotte held MTSU to 35% shooting in this game compared to Friday where they shot 47%. This was a key component to the victory and Coach Consuegra felt the same way in the post-game interview.
“We needed to try and keep them out of a rhythm,” said Coach Consuegra after the game Saturday.
By keeping pressure on the ball handlers and forcing quick decisions, Charlotte was able to force bad shot selection by MTSU.
“We wanted to keep number one (Anastasia Hayes) out of the middle, and that is really tough because she is the best player in our league there’s no question,” said Coach Consuegra. “I thought our guys did a much better job of cutting the court and helping off players we could help off of.”
With this series in the rearview mirror, the 49ers look ahead to Old Dominion as they face them on Wednesday, Feb. 10 on the road, and then back in Halton on Saturday, Feb. 13. The first game can be seen on ESPN+ while Saturday’s matchup will be broadcasted live on the 49ers YouTube channel.
