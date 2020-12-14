Editor’s Note: The women's game against Davidson has been cancelled and was announced after publication.
After a statement 20-point win against Campbell, the 49ers look to stay hot against Davidson in what looks to be a classic in-state rivalry game.
Charlotte comes into the game with a 1-4 record with losses coming against Clemson, UNC, App State and Wake Forest. In all of these losses, the 49ers have stayed in the games late with none of their loss margins being over seven points.
Davidson comes into the game with a 2-3 record with wins coming against Charleston Southern and App State. Their three losses were to Wake Forest, Maryland, and Florida Gulf Coast.
Players to watch for the 49ers
Octavia Jett-Wilson and Jada McMillian will be the dynamic duo to watch for the 49ers this game. The two come in averaging nearly 29 points per game between the two of them as well as both players shooting over 44% from the field.
They will look to push the tempo and create easy opportunities for the 49ers in transition. McMillian and Jett-Wilson scored 19 and 18 points respectively in the win over Campbell and will look to continue their dominance against Davidson.
Players to watch for the Wildcats
Miss “do it all” for the Wildcats is junior guard Chloe Welch. Coming into this game, she averages 22.2 points as well as 4.6 rebounds per game. She is one of two players on the team that averages in double figures in scoring and the next best is only 12.6 points per game. So to say that the team runs through her would be an understatement. She shoots the ball at over 50% from the field and 34% from three-point range. She will look to exploit Charlotte’s defense whenever possible.
Keys to a Charlotte Victory
It goes without saying, the 49ers are going to have to slow down Chloe Welch. A high volume scorer like her is no easy task to stop, but if Charlotte is able to pressure the ball and fill the passing lanes, Davidson is susceptible to turnovers. Charlotte will also need to be good on the glass this game. They cannot allow any second chances for the Wildcats to score especially as good of a three-point shooting team as they are.
Gametime is set for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted on YouTube Live on the Charlotte Athletics channel.
