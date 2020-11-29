The Charlotte 49ers women’s basketball team will play their second game of the season on Monday, Nov. 30 against the 2-0 Clemson Tigers. Charlotte, who dropped their first game of the season on the road against Appalachian State, looks to bounce back with a big win.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to play the game,” said women’s head basketball coach Cara Consuegra. “The players have worked extremely hard to get here.”
Game-time will be at 2 p.m. in Halton Arena and the Niners are ready for the challenge against an ACC team.
Key Players for Charlotte:
Charlotte had a big outing from junior center Jazmin Harris against Appalachian State. Harris had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Niners. Harris has stepped up into the leadership role for the women’s program and is ready to do whatever it takes.
“I want to do my part,” said Harris. “Anyway that I can help the team win, I will do it.”
Another player to look for in the game against the Tigers is freshman guard Jacee Busick. Busick had 12 points in her first career game with Charlotte as well as four rebounds. She looks to be a big part of the offense for the rest of the season.
Busick's backcourt partner junior guard Jada McMillian is a player to keep an eye on. McMillian had 11 points in the first game and was tied for the team lead in assists with two. The junior brings a veteran presence to the team and showed that she will be key for the Niners this season.
“We are looking at the positives for what we can bring on Monday,” said Harris.
Key Players for Clemson:
Clemson, who is 2-0 this season, has relied on their guard play in both of their games to lead them to the win.
Freshman guard Gabby Elliott came out of nowhere in the first game of the season against Furman with 23 points and six rebounds to lead the Tigers in scoring. Then in the latest game against Presbyterian, the Tigers looked to redshirt senior guard Kendell Spray for production and she delivered with 18 points and six rebounds.
In the background for Clemson, has been sophomore forward Amari Robinson who scored 12 points against Presbyterian and has provided a spark on offense when needed. The Niners will have to keep her in check on Monday.
Keys for a Charlotte Win:
The first key for a Charlotte win against the Tigers on Monday will be improved three point shooting. Charlotte shot 25% from three in their six points loss against Appalachian State. The Niners will need to take better shots from three and not settle for bad shots. Charlotte will need to improve this on Monday in order to be victorious.
The second key for a Niners win is to stay out of foul trouble. Charlotte had a whopping 24 personal fouls against the Mountaineers. With an excess of fouls this leads teams to easy points at the free throw line. If Charlotte can cut down on this, it will be harder for teams to score on them.
The final key for the Niners is to roll with the punches. Coach Consuegra had high praise for the team when it came to dealing with the unknowns of the offseason. The team has come a long way and they are not close to stopping. Charlotte will do whatever it takes to put the best product out on the court.
“The players have worked extremely hard to get through the adversity,” said Consuegra. “No matter what comes at us, we want to play at a high level.”
