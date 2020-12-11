Charlotte suffered their fourth loss of the season on Sunday, moving to 0-4. Now, the Niners travel to Gore Arena to face off against the 2-1 Campbell team.
UNC may have gotten the better of them, but Charlotte is the only team so far this season to actually give the Tar Heels a problem and lost by just six points. This is more evidence that these Niners have what it takes to win but they just haven’t quite gotten that first victory. Now, the Niners are back on the road looking to carry that momentum against Campbell to get their first win.
Campbell may be 2-1 but they haven’t looked too impressive this year. In their win over 0-4 UNCG ten days ago, they only scored 42 points, winning by just four. With this Charlotte team averaging 72.75 points per game, things are looking good prior to the matchup with a Campbell team that averages just 59 points per game which includes a game that went to double overtime.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra is very excited to have her team playing this week after their game against Dayton was canceled.
“We’re hungry. We’re really excited we are able to get a game in this week cause we want to play and we want to go and compete,” said Coach Consuegra.
Players to Watch:
Senior GuardOctavia Jett-Wilson led the Niner squad against the Tar Heels. She shot 53% from the field and 75% from three to amount to a team high 22 points. She also had three rebounds, four assists, and two steals for a very solid all around game. She could be an important part of a team win over Campbell. In Campbell’s only loss, the driving force for NC Central was Senior Guard for Kieche White who had 21 points, eight rebounds and five steals. If Jett-Wilson can find similar success to how she performed against UNC and Clemson, she could be a big hit to Campbell.
The biggest threat from this Campbell team is definitely redshirt senior forward Taya Bolden. She leads her team in points, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, rebounds, and steals. As the leader of this low scoring offense, containing her could be an important factor to a win. Last week, the 49er defense didn't allow for any specific player to go off so this defense definitely has what it takes to slow her down. She hasn’t taken a three all season and averages three turnovers per game so keeping her out of the inside and forcing turnovers could be important to stopping her.
Key to a Charlotte win:
One word, scoring. The most Campbell has allowed teams to score against them has been 57 points. Charlotte’s least amount of points in a game was 68 and since then, hasn’t scored under 73. This could be huge against this Campbell team that hasn’t scored more than 70 in any of their games. Campbell shot 15-for-51 in their last game, somehow beating UNCG, who shot 31% from the field. With Charlotte’s offense, getting their first win is very possible. In the last three games, the Niner’s lowest FG% in a game is 43% which is significantly more than the 31% UNCG had.
Coach Consuegra definitely has the confidence in her offense to score points.
“What I like about this team is that it can be anybody’s night at any point in time and I think that makes us one of the best offensive teams in particular that we’ve had in a while,” said Coach Consuegra.
Another important key to a win is defense. Scoring means nothing if there is no defense. The thing that kept UNCG in the game despite shooting 31% from the field is the fact that they held Campbell to an even worse 29%. Solid defense could pave the way to Charlotte’s offense finding success.
Turnovers are also important against Campbell. Campbell’s only loss was to NC Central who forced 28 turnovers from Campbell. Charlotte has yet to find this much success yet at forcing turnovers but Campbell may be their easiest opponent yet so this would be the game to do it.
The Niners definitely have what it takes, they just need to execute correctly.
Gametime is set for Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
