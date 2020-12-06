After a heartbreaking loss to Wake Forest on Thursday, the 49ers women's basketball team moved to 0-3. Now the winless 49ers are set to face the undefeated Tar Heels at Carmichael Arena for their first meeting in 36 years.
The 49ers suffered their third loss this season against the Demon Deacons after a missed buzzer beater at the end of the game, losing 78-75. Now the 49ers, who have kept all three losses to single digits, face UNC whose closest game was against High Point when they won by 25 points.
This is a massive obstacle for the 49ers to overcome but a win would make the Niners emerge as a real threat to the rest of the league. Head Coach Cara Consuegra believes her team has what it takes to win.
“We’re excited. We’ve competed really well at a high level and we expect to go to Carolina and compete at a really high level as well,” said Coach Consuegra. “We’re excited for the opportunity."
Players to Watch:
Junior guard Jada McMillian led the 49ers in their loss on Thursday, Dec. 3. She led the team’s scoring with a career-tying high of 20 points on an efficient 70% from the field. She also racked up two rebounds and a team-high six assists. Her 36 points responsible for makes up for 48% of the 49ers total score. Her efficient shooting and unselfish play could be important to helping Charlotte earn a victory over UNC.
With six players averaging at least ten points per game, there are a lot of Tar Heels players that Charlotte needs to focus on but the player who is likely the biggest threat is freshman guard Kennedy Todd-Williams. She is coming off a win where she was one assist shy of a 14 point triple-double in just 21 minutes of play time. She also managed to grab four steals which led to eight of UNC’s points.
The best strategy for stopping Todd-Williams is limiting turnovers and also limiting fouls committed on her. 49ers players like Jacee Busick and McMillian have seen some foul trouble throughout the season but they cannot afford to keep fouling Todd-Williams. Todd-Williams has made 14 of her 15 free throws, amounting to one third of her total points on the year.
Key to a Charlotte win:
The biggest key to winning against UNC is efficient shooting. No team has found a solution to stopping UNC on the defensive end but High Point and Radford were the only teams to find some success on the offensive end. Both teams shot in the 30% range from the field and in the mid 30% range from the three point line. These two teams scored over 60 points against the Tar Heels. On the other hand, UNCG and South Carolina State scored no more than 35 points against UNC. This was because both teams shot less than 20% as well as a three point percentages lower than 15%.
Charlotte's field goal percentage on the season is 42% which is 6.5% higher than the 35.5% High Point had, who saw the most success offensively against UNC. Charlotte’s three point percentage on the season is 35.3% which is slightly higher than High Point’s 34.2% against UNC. If Charlotte can keep this level of efficient shooting up or even manage more, they could possibly find more success on the offensive end than any opponent has seen against the Tar Heels.
Coach Consuegra’s confidence in Charlotte's level of play thus far could be the key to winning in the future.
“We are doing a lot of things well,” said Coach Consuegra. “Resulting in a victory yet? No, but there’s a bigger picture to this right now, we’re preparing ourselves.”
Gametime is set for Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ACC Network.
