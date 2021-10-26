A dynamic duo is two people paired together whose unique traits, when combined, result in success. The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team has this duo with players Octavia Jett-Wilson and Jada McMillian. Both continue to rise to the occasion, and they look to lead the team deep into the season.
"They're our heart, and that word means a lot to us. There are probably no two players who demonstrate that better than Tae and J-Mac," said head coach Cara Consuegra. "The truth is we go how those two go."
The 49ers are heading into a new season, looking to build off a 10-12 campaign a year ago. A big part of the team's production comes from both guards, and Jett-Wilson and McMillian will take lessons learned to help the team reach new heights.
Octavia Jett-Wilson, Guard:
Jett-Wilson has made quite the name for herself during her time at Charlotte, collecting many accolades and helping to put the team on the map. She is entering her fifth season with Charlotte after deciding to stay for an extra year.
Jett-Wilson is coming off a historic season that saw her contribute 27% of Charlotte's point total. She led the team in two categories, points with 21 per game and rebounds with 6.4 while also being third in assists and steals. She earned several school records and became the 25th player in program history to join the 1,000-point club.
This historic season was highlighted by the multiple accolades that she racked up throughout the year. Jett-Wilson was named to the All-Conference USA First Team and Conference USA co-Player of the Week twice. She also received national recognition by being named to the NCAA Starting Five and was the first Charlotte athlete to be ESPN.com National Player of the Week.
The honors continue to come in for Jett-Wilson as just a week ago. She was named to the conference preseason team and C-USA Co-Preseason Player of the year alongside North Texas' Quincy Noble. Even though Jett-Wilson has accomplished great things so far, she isn't done yet and is excited for what is to come this year.
"I'll take it, but it does not stop there," said Jett-Wilson. "I'm going for player of the year, of course, but I'm not thinking anything of it right now. I'm glad I got the congratulations for it, but I'm taking it out of my mind and going to keep working hard every day."
This offseason, Jett-Wilson has focused on taking the next step as a player by getting better. She has improved her leadership skills to become a more commanding presence on the court. Another thing she worked on was her three-point shooting which is a category she led the team in by shooting an impressive 36.2% from behind the arc.
"I expect more of the same from Tae," said Consuegra, "She really emerged as a scorer for us, she emerged as a key player, and her confidence grew so much in that role."
Jada McMillian, Guard:
Jada McMillian is entering her fourth season for the Niners and played a critical role for the squad last year. With being second in points per game for the 49ers, recording nearly half of the team's assists and the most steals, McMillian is indeed "the true definition of a point guard," as Jett-Wilson put it.
The work didn't stop there for McMillian. She has spent the offseason trying to be an example for her teammates on and off the court. Despite her peers seeing her as the epitome of a point guard, McMillan still improves upon her role to help the team.
McMillian earned several accolades last season. These include All-Conference USA First Team, All-Conference USA Defensive Team, and the NCAA Starting Five. McMillian was also picked for the C-USA Preseason team alongside teammate Jett-Wilson.
Even with all she has accomplished, she feels that now is her time to reach new heights.
"It felt great," said McMillian, "As Tae said, it doesn't stop there, and it makes me want to work even harder. I'm going to keep that in the back of my mind but still want to get better."
Consuegra has watched McMillian grow and continues to push her to be the best version of herself. McMillian stepped out of her shell last season and made it hard on opposing defenses. Consuegra has poured into her and is ready to see her become a dual-threat for the squad.
"As far as J-Mac, she's been a joy to watch grow over the last couple of years. In some ways, I think last year was a breakout year for her," said Consuegra, "She stepped up and had some tremendous games for us and made it hard on defenses because she became such a dual-threat."
The one-two punch of McMillian and Jett-Wilson will be back in action on Nov. 9th for the season opener against Richmond. It has been an off-season full of accomplishment and growth for both players. Keep an eye out for both players to have great seasons fighting for championship gold.
