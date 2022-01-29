The Charlotte women's basketball team defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 64-61 in a battle that came down to the end. The 49ers' narrow victory on Wednesday, Jan. 26, was solidified with a late block from fifth-year forward KeKe McKinney.
Charlotte improves to 9-6 on the year with the win and a perfect 5-0 in C-USA play.
First Quarter:
The first quarter was an all-out slugfest as neither team could gain much of an advantage. Octavia Jett-Wilson was doing everything in her power to find open looks, but the nature of the tough Monarch defense wouldn't allow many for the fifth-year senior. Charlotte led at the end of the quarter 16-11.
Second Quarter:
The second quarter is where ODU found their stride as they would score in bunches leaving the Charlotte coaching staff searching for answers as the Monarchs outscored the 49ers in the quarter to head into halftime with a one-point lead of 32-31.
"They did some great things to get back in the game," 49er Head Coach Cara Consuegra said following the game. "At the end of the day, we just made a few more plays than they did."
Third Quarter:
The second half continued the battle as ODU would possess the lead only for a short time until Mikayla Boykin and Jett-Wilson caught fire and ended the quarter strong winning it 18-11. The 49ers pushed the lead to eight, heading into the fourth quarter.
Fourth Quarter:
The Monarchs would not go away as they had a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes of the contest until McKinney came up big for the 49ers with a block in the closing minute of the game. This essentially iced the game ending in the fifth straight victory for the 49ers.
Knocking down the three-point basket was one thing Consuegra felt was a key to the team's success in this game.
"We expected them (ODU) to bring a lot of help into the paint," Consuegra said. "We expected them to help on Tae (Jett-Wilson), help on JMac (Jada McMillan) a lot. So, we told Kam (Kameron Roach), Jacee (Busick), Molina (Williams) that you are going to have open threes because of the way we think they are going to play."
Players of the Game for Charlotte:
Jett-Wilson has been on a hot streak of late as she has been playing at a high level. Her 22 points led all scorers in the game, and she has found her stride now that conference play has started, and it does not appear that she is looking back anytime soon.
If the 49ers can regularly get performances out of McKinney, they will be tough to beat. McKinney posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the game. At the end of the game, her block proved to be the game clincher and came against one of the Monarch's best shooters in Iggy Allen.
Next Up:
The 49ers return to Halton Arena to finish their back-to-back games against Old Dominion. Charlotte will host ODU on Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen to C-USA radio to catch the game.
