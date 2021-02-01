When watching a Charlotte game, number 15 is all over the court and is doing whatever she can to get the Niners a win. That number 15 is Jada McMillian, who has been a catalyst for Charlotte's women's basketball team after being more of a role player in her first two seasons.
McMillian, a junior guard at Charlotte, has started to come into her own this season and has led to her taking a leadership position for the team. So far this season, she is at 194 points scored, which has almost tied the number of points she had last year at 200. McMillian has taken the challenge of leading the team and is excited for what is to come.
"I am finding myself more as a player on the court," said McMillian. "I feel as though I am playing my role."
At a young age, McMillian wasn't sold on the game of basketball and there was a point in time she may never have played. A couple of months after her father asked her if she wanted to play, she made a decision that would put her on a path to greatness. She never looked back and it has changed her life for the better.
"My dad asked me if I wanted to play basketball one day, and I originally said no because I was so shy," said McMillian. "A couple of months passed, and I changed my mind and thought it would be fun."
McMillian's father and mother were talented athletes in high school and passed down those same genes to her. Sports have always been a deep fabric in the cloth that makes up her family. This resulted in a very successful high school basketball career that would lead to an offer to play at Charlotte under head coach Cara Consuegra.
In high school, McMillian would lead the team to a 115-10 record in her four seasons there. She was also the main catalyst to get Northwest Guilford high school to their fourth North Carolina state championship game. Under her high school coach she would learn almost everything that she knows about being a player but most importantly a person.
"My high school coach taught me almost everything I know about the game and most importantly what goes on outside of basketball," said McMillian. "I learned how to win and I know what it takes to and what I have to do to get us there."
At Charlotte, McMillian has started to come into her own this season as she is putting up great numbers that have led to a numerous of wins so far this season. The junior has had some great performances so far such as 31 points against UAB as well as 26 points against Marshall.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra has been pushing her to step out of her comfort zone into a leadership role for the team.
"She has embraced everything that we have needed her to be," said Coach Consuegra before the team's WKU series. "We have challenged her to become a bigger leader and she has risen to the challenge."
McMillian has a great philosophy when it comes to finding ways to make the team better. She tries to encourage her teammates who may be having a bad game by trying to uplift them. McMillian is also leading the team by example which has been huge for some of the younger players on the team.
"Just staying in players' ears who may be struggling has helped because we are picking them up when they get down," said McMillian. "I try to encourage others on the court."
McMillian has the utmost trust in her team as well as the coaching staff who is always behind their players. McMillian talked about how coach Consuegra has given the team her trust and has handed the reins over to the team. She expressed how important this has been.
"She is a mother away from home because she treats us like we are her own kids," said McMillian. "We can come to her about anything and it leads to us trusting each other."
This strong start has been a positive sign for what is to come with the program. McMillian has dominated on the court and has continued to stay positive off. Consuegra sees that McMillian has found the balance between when to be laid back and when to get fired up.
"Jada got into the huddle the other week against UAB and lit into the team," said Coach Consuegra. "That is what a leader should do is to speak up when something has to change."
The goals for the rest of the season is of course to win Conference USA and as well as punching their ticket to the NCAA tournament. McMillian though wants to continue to get this team better as a whole as well as taking strides for the future of the program. McMillian has already been named to the NCAA's weekly Starting 5 in January but is hungry for more.
"We are taking it one game at a time," said McMillian. "We are headed in a great direction."
Looking back, McMillian has had to thank her parents for all of her success. From an early age they were her biggest supports and encouragers.
"My parents have shaped me into being a strong-minded person," said McMillian. "Positivity continues to help me today."
McMillian holds an unbreakable mindset, which is one of positivity. Even in the tougher moments, McMillian keeps going.
"She is going to continue to keep growing," said Consuegra. "We are very proud of Jada but we know that she is going to keep pushing."
