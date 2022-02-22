There's no question Head Coach Cara Consuegra demands excellence on the defensive end of the court. This is easily found in the stats; the 49ers are only giving up a season total of 60.4 points per game to their opponents. The centerpiece of the defensive unit is none other than Kentucky Wildcat transfer KeKe McKinney.
"KeKe is the defensive player of the year," said Consuegra about McKinney. "We need to start saying that, and we need to start pushing that."
McKinney leads Conference USA in blocks per game this season with two per contest. Her presence is felt by opposing teams anytime they try to get anything going towards the basket. McKinney's best block is arguably the game-sealing block at Old Dominion on Jan. 26, not allowing an easy layup for the Monarchs.
With Jazmin Harris transferring this past off-season, the 49ers hit the transfer portal hard to bring in talented players. One of the major factors in McKinney's decision to come here was the fact that a former teammate from Kentucky, Kameron Roach, had already committed to transfer to Charlotte.
"Kam was really the biggest thing," said McKinney. "I talked to Kam, and they had my major here, and that was one of the biggest things when I was looking at schools was to find if they had my major or not. Kam told me how the team was, how the coaches were, and the environment."
Standing at 6'1, McKinney feels as though she was undersized at Kentucky with a lot of her competition being taller than she is, but it made her better having to guard players like South Carolina star turned Las Vegas Aces star A'Ja Wilson.
McKinney had some of her best games during her freshman year against Wilson of South Carolina, where she scored 12 points against the Gamecocks and had two blocks.
"Obviously, at Kentucky in the SEC, there are a lot bigger girls," said McKinney. "I was always undersized, so I always had to play smart. It was more physical at Kentucky, so I guess that gives me a little bit of an advantage here."
With the absence of Harris on this year's team, the coaching staff knew they needed a post player to come in. McKinney stepped right into that role and has lived up to expectations.
"I didn't really know that I was coming here to start," McKinney said. "Maybe I guess, but I still knew that I had to come in here, work just as hard as everyone else."
She led the Wildcats in 2020-21 with 42 blocked shots on the season, and she also leads not just Charlotte in blocks but also the entire conference.
McKinney accredits her passion on the defensive side of the ball to her mother.
"Growing up, my mama said it was all about defense," McKinney emphasized. "She would say that everything else would come, but the one thing that you have to stand on is your defense. Over time I just perfected my craft. I was always longer than other people, not as quick but long. So, I think that is where it starts, with my mom."
Now that McKinney is in her fifth year, she feels as if she has matured and got her game to a point she is happy with, although she tries to improve every day.
"Now I am a fifth year, I know how to use my body well, time my jumping and all that good stuff," McKinney said. "Also, Cara (Consuegra), defense wins games, so I feel like I just buy into my role."
McKinney has been doing it all for Charlotte all season. Her season-high in blocks this season was eight against Rice on Jan. 22. She is definitely the catalyst on the defensive side of the ball for the 49ers, and her success will drive the team's success down the latter part of the year.
"There is no better defender in this league," Consuegra said of McKinney. "Her ability to change the game on the defensive end gives our team confidence because they know if they make mistakes, she will be back there in the paint. It's her rebounding and her activity defensively and her presence overall."
The 49ers sit atop of C-USA with five games left before the conference tournament that will take place the second week of March. McKinney is primed to be a vital part of a 49er push to an NCAA tournament berth.
