The landscape of college athletics is changing, and this is due to NIL deals approved by the NCAA in 2021. College athletes can now earn money for their name, image and likeness (NIL), with numerous businesses and entities reaching out to student-athletes to help promote their brands.
One student-athlete that has benefited drastically at Charlotte is none other than star women's basketball guard Mikayla Boykin. Boykin is a senior transfer from Duke, and she is accompanied by her NIL deals and her up-and-coming rap career. When news first broke about the NCAA allowing student-athletes to be able to profit off of their name and image, Boykin was ecstatic for opportunities to come.
"When it first broke out, my initial reaction was that a lot of athletes were going to profit off of their name, and that's been one of the biggest things that has happened in college basketball," said Boykin. "I know that especially for the women's side, we needed that type of break for us to get our name out there even more, and I feel like the NIL helps us build our own brand and name through that."
Boykin is no stranger to the spotlight, as she was listed as the number one player in her recruiting class out of high school and as high number five by All-Star Girls Report. She received high praise and was able to take her game to the next level at Duke. Boykin feels that the new NIL deals will help up-and-coming high school stars with media coverage by putting their names out there at a younger age.
"The people in high school now get a lot of media coverage, and social media has played a big part in their success. When I was in high school, that was something that we lacked, and being able to get our name out there a lot," said Boykin. "I feel like my biggest success was being able to go to Duke. I'm more of a people person, so I can have these connections and be myself around people and through social media. That helped people's interests in wanting to work with me."
Boykin, plagued with injuries in her time as a Blue Devil, has fit right in and has been a vital part of the 49ers' success this season. She is currently averaging 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Boykin has been the epitome of consistency and has a bright future with Charlotte.
Since the approval of NIL, Boykin has had multiple deals come her way due to her stellar play. The most notable has been with the fast-food chain Bojangles where she has represented a brand that she grew up with. Boykin's relationship with Bojangles is strong and has already paid dividends for both parties.
"I have been working with Bojangles, which was the first deal that I got," said Boykin. "Bojangles and I have this really good relationship, and I have done three promotions for them, which hits home because it's a North Carolina fast-food chain. I grew up on Bojangles, so being able to secure that deal made me look deeper into NIL and made me change my perspective on how to use my brand."
Boykin's first promotion with Bojangles became a potential avenue that she will look to pursue after college. She got the chance to do a rap video with Bojangles, opening her eyes to pursuing, and has allowed her to reflect on the things she has gone through.
"I definitely want to pursue rap as a career," said Boykin. "I want to do that because being an athlete, I want to show anybody else who can learn from this that people need to go out and explore different things that don't involve sports. That took me a while to see because of the injuries, and I call it a blessing and a curse at the same time because I was able to sit back and reflect on just my life and different things that make me happy."
Boykin prides herself on the messages that she has portrayed in her music. Her music has given her an inner peace that has helped her throughout hardships in her life. Boykin speaks to fellow college athletes in her songs by focusing on topics relatable to everybody.
"Like a year and a half ago, I just dove into making music, and it has been my inner peace and a place where I can just let out all of my emotions and things that I'm feeling," said Boykin. "I know that a lot of athletes struggle with mental health. I know I've struggled with it for a bit. So being able to share my story through music is something that I encourage many people to try, whether, through art, music or whatever else it may be that is something different and puts out your happiness."
Boykin defines what it means to be a NIL athlete, and she continues to find success on the court and off it with her rap career. She has battled through hardships to get where she is today, and it has formed her into the person she is today. Boykin and the 49ers have much more to accomplish in the rest of the season.
