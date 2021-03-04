After an emotion-filled senior night for the 49ers, Charlotte’s women’s basketball team shifts their focus towards Florida Atlantic for the final regular-season series of the season. The two teams come in almost dead even, as the 49ers boast a 9-8 record and Florida Atlantic with a 9-9 record. These two games will prove to be critical in Conference USA tournament seeding.
Players to watch for the 49ers
Octavia Jett-Wilson comes in after what has been three terrific series in a row. She scored over 20 points in both games against UTEP and shot efficiently from the field. She got to her spots and made plays for others as well. In the second game against UTEP, she was locked in on defense, recording four blocks. Jett-Wilson will look to continue her success and go out with a bang in her final two games in Halton Arena.
The second player to watch is fellow senior Mariah Linney. She had an impressive showing in the second game against UTEP, leading the 49ers in scoring and shooting 5-7 from the three-point line. Getting Linney going early will be key in both games against Florida Atlantic. She plays physically and does it well. The Owls will have to match her physicality if they want to beat the 49ers.
Players to watch for the Owls
Iggy Allen is the do-it-all player for the Owls. She comes in averaging a double-double with 22.2 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game. She shoots the three at nearly 40% and shoots 48% from the field overall. Keeping her off the glass and getting second-chance points will be a point of emphasis for head coach Cara Consuegra of the 49ers.
The other player to keep an eye on is Janeta Rozentale. Her production doesn’t come on the offensive side of the ball as she averages only around ten points per game, but her defense is what can give opponents fits. She has 18 blocks on the season and has forced plenty of turnovers. She likes to press and play really tight to her opponent. The 49ers will look to use ball screens and slips to avoid her physical style of defense.
Keys to a 49ers victory
The number one key is to get off to a good start. This sounds rhetorical, but it is true. In the first game against UTEP, the 49ers blitzed the Miners from the tip, gaining a substantial lead early. By doing so, it gave the team a bit of pad room for minor errors.
The second key to the game is rebound and boxing out. Coach Consuegra has emphasized this all year long and will continue to do so in these last two regular-season games. They were outrebounded in their first game against Old Dominion earlier in the season and then came out in the second half dominating the glass en route to a victory.
“We want to play our best basketball going into the (C-USA) tournament,” head coach Cara Consuegra said in her mid-week press conference.
For coach Consuegra, position in the C-USA isn’t a point of emphasis.
“We want to make sure we are sharp and playing well,” Consuegra added.
Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on Mar. 5 and 6. You can watch both games on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.