The Charlotte women's basketball team is playing in the Conference USA (C-USA) Championship game looking to be crowned as tournament champs. In Frisco, Texas, the Charlotte 49ers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, March 12, at The Ford Center at the Star.
Fifth-year senior Octavia Jett-Wilson shared her thoughts on reaching the championship game.
"I came back to get to here," said Jett-Wilson. "Just like Coach just said in the locker room, we didn't come this far just to come this far. This is what I came back for, and I plan on finishing it."
Matchup History:
Charlotte has a 6-5 record against Louisiana Tech all time. They played last during this year's regular season on Feb. 10, with Charlotte winning 59-56.
The 49ers won that matchup thanks to a solid second quarter where they outscored the Bulldogs 21-10. That was the only quarter of the game where Charlotte scored more points than Louisiana Tech.
Mikayla Boykin and Molina Williams led the 49ers in the matchup, each scoring 15+ points.
What you need to know:
Charlotte is entering the championship game, coming off a hard-fought 66-63 victory against North Texas in the semifinals. Charlotte held onto a first-quarter lead and fought back to win the game.
Louisiana Tech is coming into the Championship game with a decisive 80-72 win over Middle Tennessee. They won mainly from their two individual 20+ point performances, but they also shot 53% from the field as a team scoring 34 of their points in the fourth quarter.
Scouting Charlotte:
Jett-Wilson put on an impressive display in the semifinals against North Texas to get to the Championship game. The C-USA Player of the Year scored 28 points with six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal.
Also, expect a solid defensive performance from the C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, Keke McKinney. McKinney had four blocks against the Bulldogs earlier in the season, with one of them being on a game-tying three near the end of regulation.
Scouting Louisiana Tech:
Junior guard Keiunna Walker has been on a tear this season, averaging 18.8 points per game for the Bulldogs, which ranks 34th in the nation. Walker is coming off a strong 24 point performance so expect her to play a significant role in the Bulldogs' offense.
Another offensive threat to look out for is sophomore forward Anna Larr Roberson. She scored 23 points while also grabbing nine rebounds and getting three steals in the semifinals matchup against Middle Tennessee, so expect her to follow up with another strong performance in the championship game.
Looking to Gameday:
The top seed in the East Division Charlotte takes on the top seed in the West Division Louisiana Tech in the Championship game of the C-USA tournament on Saturday, March 12. The winner is granted an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for a chance to contend for a national championship.
The matchup will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. in the Ford Center at The Star. The game will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network, and you can listen to the game on 730 The Game, ESPN Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.